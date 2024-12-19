A New Glen Powell Erotic Thriller 'Homewrecker' Is Coming & PLEASE Take All My Money
Dec 19, 2024
Haley Sprankle
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
Glen Powell is the gift that keeps on giving, TBH. From his viral Anyone But Youpress tour to his iconic Twisterscowboy-in-the-rain scene, it's Glen Powell's world and we're all just living in it. Thankfully, the Glen-iverse is expanding with a new movie, and it's set to be spicier than ever. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Homewrecker, the upcoming erotic thriller, just officially landed at a production company, finally making Glen's new movie a reality. Wanna know more? Let's get into it!
Here's everything to know about Glen Powell's upcoming erotic thriller, Homewrecker!
Not too much is known about Homewrecker — other than that it's an erotic thriller. The film is based off of an unpublished story by Neil M. Paik (Reawakening, Rainbowfish) that's only three chapters long.
The Hollywood Reporterbroke the news that Legendary won the bidding war for Homewrecker this week. According to the outlet, there was "a seven-figure outright purchase" for the film rights and "a seven-figure arrangement" to have Paik write the screenplay.
With that deal in place, Glen Powell is set to star and produce this project, with Paik writing the script. So far, everything else is very under wraps, but here's what I do know:
- Glen Powell is one of the most charming men in Hollywood, so I know he's gonna bring that charm to new heights in this film — even if they're slightly sinister heights!
- Glen Powell in the rain in Twisters (yes, it's the second time I'm brining this up — it's fine) was so hot, and he wasn't even doing anything actually hot...just imagine the erotic thriller possibilities here!
- IMAGINE YET ANOTHER GLEN POWELL PRESS TOUR?
Basically, all this goes to say, the girlies stay winning when it comes to Glen Powell. 🙌 Can't wait for more updates on this very exciting project!
