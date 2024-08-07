13 Cheap Dinner Ideas For Big Savings On Your Grocery Bill
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Dinner doesn't have to break the bank to be delicious and satisfying. Imagine savoring a hearty bowl of veggie soup or twirling your fork through a plate of creamy lemon pasta – all without stretching your wallet. We're here to break it to you that it's entirely possible to create a variety of mouthwatering meals that are as kind to your budget as they are to your taste buds. Explore our 13 fave cheap dinner ideas that prove great flavor doesn’t have to come at a high price!
Fried Rice
Leftover rice is the key to making some bomb fried rice. For the veggies, you can use frozen carrots, peas, and bell peppers, which is way more cost-effective than buying them fresh. (via Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Sheet Pan Shrimp Fajitas
These sheet pan fajitas only require a few ingredients, plus plenty of spices that you likely already have sitting in your kitchen. The one-pan aspect of this recipe also makes it super easy and quick, an ideal meal for busy weeknights. (via Brit + Co)
Rebecca Firsker
Citrusy Shakshuka
This savory, citrusy shaksuka only costs around $2 per serving. Using canned goods saves you heaps of money! (via Brit + Co)
Vikalinka
Easy Dan Dan Noodles
The limited ingredient list for this noodle recipe means spending less at the store. But just because you're spending less, doesn't mean that this dish isn't full of flavor! Plus, these noodles are totally on the same level as any costly takeout option. (via Vikalinka)
Averie Cooks
Easy 10-Minute Shrimp Scampi
This shirmp scampi is so worth it, but it doesn't break the bank at all. What's better is that it's packed with protein! (via Averie Cooks)
A Virtual Vegan
Vegan Veggie Soup
This vegan soup is the tastiest excuse to clean out your fridge and freezer. You can easily use canned or frozen veggies in favor of fresh ones to save some coins. (via A Virtual Vegan)
The First Mess
Oven-Roasted Cabbage Wedges with Caper Raisin Relish
Any veggie-based dish is going to be a bit more budget-friendly, since you're not necessarily splurging on meaty proteins. These elevated roasted cabbage wedges hit all the flavor marks, and are ready in just 30 minutes. (via The First Mess)
Whole and Heavenly Oven
Browned Butter Lemon Dill Pasta
Brown butter is a quick and easy way to elevate any sort of recipe from savory to sweet, but it really shines in this simple lemon-dill pasta dish, making the flavors more complex and well-rounded. This cheap dinner idea only requires 5 easy-to-find ingredients! (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
The Fast Recipe
Easy Spam Eggs and Rice
Spam, eggs, and rice are all some of the cheapest items you can snag at the store. Combine all three for a deliciously easy meal to indulge in after a long day! (via The Fast Recipe)
Rachel Mansfield
Crispy Sweet Potato Chicken Taquitos
All you need is 6 simple ingredients to craft these extra-crunchy on the outside, soft and cheesy on the inside taquitos. You can even freeze the leftovers once they're done to make your cooking efforts stretch and save you money in the future. (via Rachel Mansfield)
The Girl on Bloor
Instant Pot Chana Masala
If you're willing to do a bit of prep work, this chana masala gets done in about 20 minutes. The most expensive components are likely the chickpeas, onion, and canned tomatoes – but they're not going to set you back too much, plus this recipe yields lots of servings to supply you with ample leftovers. (via The Girl on Bloor)
Earthly Provisions
Vegan Chickpea Broccoli Stir Fry
Toss some chickpeas and broccoli in a pan with this recipe's delicious stir fry sauce for a little bit, then serve over some freshly-made rice for a healthy, cost-effective dinner. (via Earthly Provisions)
Completely Delicious
Salmon Patties
This simple salmon patty dinner idea is easy to whip up and even easier to devour. Each one is seasoned to perfection with the help of lemon and herbs. The best part is you can use canned salmon or even leftover cooked salmon (way cheaper than fresh) to form each bite! (via Completely Delicious)
Subscribe to our newsletter for more easy recipes!
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.