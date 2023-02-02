21 Mouthwatering Vegan Soup Recipes To Try Any Night Of The Week
Going on the hunt for a cozy, comforting dinner recipe in the midst of a bleak winter sometimes results in making the same dish every week, over and over. Maybe you're opting for an easy sandwich or pasta dish to throw together in a matter of minutes, but all the while, can't stop thinking about how you should probably be eating in accordance with the health goals you set for the new year.
We know that exact routine, which is why we're here with some fantastic vegan soup recipes to break you out of dinnertime monotony! These vegan soups are all super good for you, have amazing flavor profiles, and most importantly, they're unbeatably easy to make. The best part about any soup you make is that cooking a bigger batch always pays off to meal prep and freeze for later. We know how it feels to not want to put energy into cooking this time of year, which is why these easy vegan dishes are absolute lifesavers.
Red Curry Noodle Soup
When it's cold out, all we're searching for is a hot dinner recipe that will open up our sinuses with spice and taste otherworldly, too. This vegan red curry dish does it all! Plus, it'll only take about 15 minutes of your time. There's really no excuse to not make this soup. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Spring Pea Wasabi Soup
Eye-catching and definitely yummy, this colorful soup packs a spicy bite all while filling you with healthy vegetables. Have fun with making it, garnishing with croutons, wasabi peas or coconut milk to tone things down a bit. It tastes great cold, too. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Creamy Moroccan Tomato Soup
We all know the iconic pairing tomato soup and grilled cheese tastes amazing, but this recipe might just beat it, making a flavorful edit to the classic combo. This vegan soup uses harissa sauce that adds depth and spice to each spoonful, plus you can still pair it with carbs, in the form of a soft pita bread. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Lemongrass Coconut Curry Soup
If you're looking for something a little different to prep for dinner, this Thai vegan soup recipe subs rice noodles for spiraled carrots and zoodles (zucchini noodles)! This replacement adds a lighter element to an already flavorful soup, and makes for a super healthy dish. (via Salt & Lavender)
Vegan Pozole Verde
Pozole is a delicious, spicy, flavorful soup that's traditionally made with hominy and pork, but this recipe omits the meat and makes a fun vegan twist on the Southwestern dish. Tomatillos and lime juice play together really well within the broth, and each bite is going to warm you up nicely. (via Live Eat Learn)
Vegan Portugese Kale Soup
This vegan soup is like a big, warm hug in a bowl. The chunky ingredients are just what we need to feel full and satisfied! (via Brit + Co.)
Lebanese Red Lentil Soup
Red lentils fill this vegan soup recipe with a ton of protein, which is perfect for a filling winter dinner. Again, this is another shockingly easy recipe that you can make in a matter of minutes! (via Forks & Foliage)
Pumpkin Ramen with Marinated Mushroom
Using pumpkin purée in this vegan ramen recipe adds an interesting element of sweetness to a classically salty and spicy broth. Every flavor balances out super well, the ingredients are great for your health, and this soup is the ultimate comfort meal — you can do it all without even having to leave your house! (via Chef Bai)
Cashew Cream of Mushroom Soup
Now's the time to try out a creamy soup made with soaked cashews. This thick soup will make you forget it was vegan in the first place, since it's so delicious. It's a mild flavor, but can be enjoyed when you want to warm up and eat something super comforting. (via The Endless Meal)
These Easy Vegan Soup Recipes Are Dinnertime Heroes
Vegan Broccoli Soup
This vegan soup has us seeing green — literally. It's chock full of broccoli and peas that add a vibrant color to each bowl that's served. If you feel like cooking something fresh for dinner, but don't want to spend a long time in the kitchen, this soup is perfect since it only takes about 10 minutes. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Easy Instant Pot Black Bean Soup
If you're searching for a hearty protein fix for dinner, look no further than this black bean soup. This vegan dish is make in the instant pot, which takes a load off your kitchen work. In about an hour, you'll have a delicious, warm soup to chow down on. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Spicy Pumpkin Soup
The fact that this soup is served in an actual pumpkin bowl is grounds alone to put it in your meal prep plan, but we also can't ignore its creamy, spicy flavors that pack a punch in each bite. The recipe is both vegan and gluten-free so pretty much everyone can enjoy this fairytale-esque dish. (via Barley & Sage)
Butternut Squash Curried Broth Soup
If you're struggling to get that good nutrition in during the wintertime, this easy vegan soup is a great way to sneak in veggies and the benefits of curry spices. It's light, yet flavorful, and tasting it once will immediately make you want to make it all over again. (via Signature Concoctions)
Vegan Thai Green Curry Soup with Vermicelli
If rice noodles are involved, you can count us in. Though more of a noodle dish, this bowl full of Thai flavor and curry will satisfy all of your comfort food cravings this season. (via Salt & Lavender)
Vegan Sage & Garlic White Bean Soup
The flavor balance between white cannellini beans, sage, and garlic make this vegan soup something you've never tasted before, in an absolutely amazing way. You only really need a handful of simple ingredients to make this dish, and it's going to hit different when served on a chilly day. (via Amanda Wilens)
Vegan Miso Soup
We could all use more umami in our lives. Why not delve into this easy-to-make, warming miso soup? This vegan recipe makes sure to not skip out on all of the good toppings, like tofu, mushrooms, and green onions to fill your belly. It's the ultimate meal for a sick day, or when you're just craving miso. (via Live Eat Learn)
Vegan Broccoli Cheddar Soup
This cheesy soup is vegan and also Whole30-approved, so you really can't go wrong with this healthy bowl of goodness. The added crunch on top from some crushed up crackers makes the work in the kitchen so worth it. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Healthier Creamy Tortellini Soup
The moment pasta in a soup is mentioned, our stomach starts growling and we can't help but salivate. This chunky vegan soup is sprinkled with delicious pockets of tortellini, which means this dish will fill you up and be a scrumptious meal overall. (via The Endless Meal)
Tuscan Artichoke Basil Soup
This recipe is fairly simple, plus you can make it in your instant pot for ultimate soaked-in flavors. (via Chef Bai)
Cheesy Vegan Leek and Potato Soup
Filled with cashews-turned-cheese sauce, this healthy and comforting vegan soup was just made for dipping bread. (via Two Spoons)
Vegan Beef Stew
You can still dig into a hearty bowl of beef stew, the vegan way. This delicious, filling soup recipe leverages plant-based beef protein to add some thicker texture and familiar flavors. Make a double batch so you can save the leftovers in the freezer to pop open and reheat later. (via Live Eat Learn)
