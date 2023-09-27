Would You Try This Cheesy Cheetos Cake?
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Cheetos and frostingdon’t really seem like a great flavor combo. Milk Bar CEO, Chef Christina Tosi, begs to differ, though. She’s publicly backed this “dirty dessert secret,” and the cheesy-sweet duo is now available to dig into via a fantastically sugary Milk Bar creation: the Cheetos Birthday Cake.
Bespokely baked for the chip brand’s 75th birthday bash, the Cheetos cake boasts layers upon layers of Milk Bar’s classic rainbow-sprinkled birthday cake that ultimately get smothered with Cheetos cheddar-flavored orange frosting and signature birthday cake frosting. The decadent three-tier cake is then finished off with even Cheeto goodness.
But does this amalgamation of sugary and cheesy *actually* work well together? I taste-tested a slice of the Milk Bar cake to deliver my (humble and totally subjective) opinion.
Cutting through the Cheetos cake was extremely easy, and though I hadn’t taken a bite at that point, I just knew it would be super tender and moist. This is the best way for a cake to be, IMO – it’s heavenly when you get a mouthful of the soft, pleasing texture.
My first bite of the cake wasn’t overwhelmed with Cheetos flavor, and TBH, I’m glad it wasn’t. The cheesiness quickly crept up, but it wasn’t like the cake tasted *only* like Cheetos. It leaned more on the sweet side, which I was thankful for.
The Cheeto influence was definitely still there, though. I found that there was a certain… pungency factor to it – one that you’d expect from eating Cheetos by themselves – but it ultimately helped balance out the immense sweetness I was picking up from the regular birthday cake and its icing. I liked it a lot!
When I say immense, I mean it. I very much had to eat my slice of the Milk Bar cake slowly, and even taking it bite by bite, I couldn’t finish the piece I served myself.
Overall, I enjoyed the depth that the cheesy Cheetos brought to the birthday cake’s flavor, but what made the snacking experience even more enjoyable was the cake’s appearance. The delightful rainbow sprinkles in combination with the bright orange Cheeto frosting felt like a wonderful, nostalgic homage to the sweet foods of my childhood.
What do you think – would you try the cheesy Cheetos cake?
Lead image via Milk Bar.
