Trader Joe's Shoppers Are “Running” To Get This Brand New Gluten-Free Dessert

Gluten-free eaters, listen up: Trader Joe’s just dropped a GF version of one of their most popular desserts, the sheet cake! Known to be quick, easy, and cheap desserts to bring to parties or just take home to treat yourself, the chain’s vanilla and dark chocolate sheet cakes have stolen the hearts of many TJ’s shoppers – myself included!

But this brand-new sheet cake isn’t just any sheet cake. It packs a punch with a totally nostalgic flavor combo I’m positive gluten-free and non-gluten-free eaters alike will love.

Scroll on to discover Trader Joe’s new gluten-free dessert that you can bag for just $6!

Trader Joe's Enter the Yellow Mini Sheet Cake , a buttermilk-based cake with “plenty” of vanilla in its batter that’s made with GF-friendly rice flour, potato starch, cornstarch, and tapioca starch. The cake itself boasts a distinct yellow color that really reminds me of a Betty Crocker classic. Of course, Trader Joe’s worked hard with their baker to make sure the texture of this gluten-free cake is perfect – sometimes a big feat for a GF treat. According to the grocer, it is “moist and flavorful with a tender crumb.” Yum!

Trader Joe's The yum doesn’t stop there. The yellow cake base is, of course, topped with a super thick layer of chocolate buttercream icing that really gets the tastebuds going and the nostalgia kicking.

Trader Joe's Trader Joe’s fan account @trader_joes_treasure_hunt shared the new item with their Instagram followers, and tons of people sounded off with excitement. “Omg yes!!” one person wrote. “Yellow cake and chocolate frosting is my favorite combo 😍” “Finally a cake for us gluten free peeps!❤️” another said. “Running there to get it!” one more person announced.

Reddit This Reddit thread detailing the Yellow Mini Sheet Cake‘s release also gained a lot of online traction because of how good it is. “Omg finally a gluten free sheet cake,” one Redditor wrote. “I’ve always been sad that I could never try the much talked about Trader Joe’s sheet cakes, can’t wait to try this.” “I am not gf but I have purchased many of tj’s gf desserts and most of them are so good that I wouldn’t be able to tell the difference if I didn’t read the packaging,” another person noted. “I'm not going to buy that, because I'll eat it all in a single day,” someone else said. “Sometimes the only way to win is to not play.” “I bought this the other day because it’s my favorite cake combo and it’s delicious!!” one more Redditor confirmed.

