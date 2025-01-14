Trader Joe’s New $4 Dessert Is Here To Replace Your Costly Starbucks Habit
Starbucks fans, rejoice!Trader Joe’s just dropped an earth-shattering dessert that mimics the coffee chain’s most popular grab-and-go dessert. You’re gonna want to run to TJ’s as soon as possible to see if it’s in stock, because not only is it tasty, it’s also a total steal compared to what you’d typically spend for a sweet treat at Starbucks.
Scroll on to discover the brand-new Trader Joe’s dessert that’s definitely making me rethink my drive-thru habit!
Trader Joe’s
Introducing Trader Joe’s Sprinkle Cake Bites: bite-sized cake balls baked with a “rich and moist” batter, coated in a white confectionary coating, and tossed in adorable little multicolored sprinkles to maximize snacking joy. Yeah, I’m already obsessed.
Ksenia Chernaya / PEXELS
Trader Joe’s crafted their new Sprinkle Cake Bites out of the belief that cake is just too good a dessert to wait for birthdays and anniversaries to eat it – and I wholeheartedly agree. Their small size makes everyday indulgence a possibility, though knowing myself, I could easily eat the entire box!
Starbucks
Now, I’m clearly not one to deny myself something sweet, and my sugar cravings get especially enticed when I roll up to the Starbucks drive-thru for a caffeinated pick-me-up. More often than not, I’ll leave the establishment with not only my typical iced latte, but also a cake pop in-hand. All their cake pops are so delicious, but I also know they’re not necessarily great for my health (or my wallet).
Ivan Samkov / PEXELS
Great news, though: while a singleStarbucks cake popcosts $3.25, this 6-pack (yes, 6!) of Trader Joe’s Sprinkle Cake Bites is just $3.99. Plus, on average, Starbucks’ cake pops (varying flavors) also contain 160 calories and 16 grams of sugar, while one of the Trader Joe’s Sprinkle Cake Bites has 120 calories and 13 grams of sugar. The only thing that’s missing from TJ’s iteration is the stick.
Alexander Wark Feeney / PEXELS
The Trader Joe’s Sprinkle Cake Bites will definitely be on regular rotation in my kitchen, starting now. In addition to mid-workday snacking, I’ll also be snagging some boxes for friends’ birthdays and to share at this year’s Galentine’s Day party!
