Cher Doesn't Understand Why Kristen Bell Married Dax Shepard — & She Just Told Him To His Face
Cher apparently doesn't understand what Kristen Bell sees in Dax Shepard — and she told him to his face on an episode of his Armchair Expert podcast. Dax has made headlines quite a few times in the last couple of years, including when he asked award winner Cynthia Erivo how she used the restroom with her iconic long nails and when Kristen Bell made an anniversary post many Instagram users thought was making light of domestic abuse. Well, this time around, Cher is poking fun at the actor and here's exactly what she had to say.
On January 5, Cher appeared on Dax Shepard's podcast, where he straight up asked her who she thought would be the best partner for his wife Kristen Bell (who starred opposite Cher in 2010's Burlesque). "'Cause I know you think she could do better, and I don’t disagree," he said, to Kristen's very obvious embarrassment.
"The truth is, I trust her," Cher answered. "So you must have something that I don’t see.” Now, that's the craziest celebrity roast I've seen in a long time.
Dax countered, saying, "I'll tell you the thing that you should like about me. I'm not threatened by her shining. Love it. The shinier she gets, the better.”
He later added that "I adore you, and I understand nobody's good enough for her.”
Many fans of Kristen Bell didn't find the question funny, taking to the comments of NY Post's TikTok to call it a "manipulative tactic" and "sinister."