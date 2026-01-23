8 Famous Faces You Forgot Starred In ‘Chicago’ on Broadway

As a massive Broadway fanatic (we’re talking Rachel Berry levels of dedication, here), Chicago is hands down my favorite musical of all time. (Sorry, Wicked!) As someone who grew up watching the movie, my dream finally came true when I saw the Broadway show for the first time on my birthday. Needless to say, I was amazed! I was lucky enough to watch a star-studded cast perform, which I recently learned is not uncommon for this musical.

In fact, Chicago is known for casting famous actresses and actors as leads. Some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, from Hollywood starlets to reality TV stars, have all had a shot at playing Roxie Hart, Billy Flynn, or Velma Kelly. Right as The Secret Life of Mormon Wives’ star Whitney Levitt was announced as the next Roxie Hart, here are some of the other top-named celebrities you had no idea starred in the musical.

Here are 8 more stars who surprisingly joined ‘Chicago.'

Ariana Madix Getty During the height of the Scandoval drama, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix was crushing it as Roxie Hart on Broadway. Sure, she was dealing with heartbreak behind the scenes, but she took all that emotion and poured it out on stage. Iconic!

Pamela Anderson Getty Guess who got to see her perform as Roxie Hart on Broadway in 2022? I did! The former Baywatch star was incredible as Roxie, which is no surprise given her captivating aura. She just radiates that classic star quality, which is what the character is all about.

Olivia Holt Getty The Disney Darling went from playing squeaky clean characters to the gritty murderess Roxie Hart. This casting choice was one audiences couldn’t get enough of.

Michael C. Hall Getty Bet you had no idea Dexter Morgan himself played Mr. Billy Flynn. Is this genius casting or what?

Angelica Ross Getty The American Horror Story and Pose star took audiences' breath away as she portrayed Roxie Hart on Broadway. Unforgettable!

Brandy Norwood Getty The name on everybody’s lips is gonna be Brandy! The queen of R&B blew audiences away with her performance as Roxie, which is no surprise given her vocal talent.

Mel B Getty Who in their right mind doesn’t love Mel B’s singing voice? The former Spice Girl was perfect for the role of Roxie in Chicago on Broadway. Solid 10 out of 10.

Billy Ray Cyrus Getty Can you guess who Miley’s pops, Billy Ray Cyrus, played in Chicago on Broadway? If you guessed that Billy played Billy, you would be correct. When he’s not busy getting his achey-breaky heart broken into pieces, he’s belting and tap-dancing on stage as the charismatic lawyer. Who would you love to see as Roxie Hart, Billy Flynn, and Velma Kelly next? Let us know your dream cast in the comments below.

