If you’ve been looking for a reason to jump out of bed a little earlier this week (and not cook yourself an elaborate breakfast for once), Chick-fil-A has just provided the perfect incentive. Starting today, February 17, 2026, Chick-fil-A is launching a nationwide promo offering a free Chicken Biscuit to loyal rewards members. It only lasts for a little while, so make sure to plan your next Chick-fil-A trip ASAP.

Find out how to score Chick-fil-A's free breakfast deal for a limited time in February below!

Chick-fil-A This free Chick-fil-A breakfast deal is refreshingly simple. Unlike most common fast food promotions, this limited-time run doesn’t require any purchase. Here is everything you need to know to claim your free Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit: Limited-time window: The deal runs from February 17 through February 28, 2026.

The deal runs from February 17 through February 28, 2026. You need the app: To access the reward, you must be a member of the Chick-fil-A One rewards program. The offer will appear in the "Rewards" section of the mobile app.

Morning only: This is a breakfast-exclusive deal. You'll need to head to your local restaurant during breakfast hours to claim it. Chick-fil-A's breakfast hours are typically from open (varies between stores) until 10:30 a.m.

Limit: There is a limit of one free Chicken Biscuit reward per person for the duration of the promotion, and it is available only while supplies last.

Chick-fil-A Chick-fil-A is also currently in the midst of its massive 80th Anniversary celebration. Aside from this free breakfast deal, fans are still hunting down the limited-edition Golden Fan cups that grant free Chick-fil-A for an entire year. If you pull one before July 1, 2026, you could win 52 free meals to treat yourself with! To wrap up the festivities, Chick-fil-A is also set to release the final design in its commemorative cup series: the Cow Billboard Cup. Fans can expect to see this nostalgic design hitting restaurants later this month on February 23.

Chick-fil-A If you aren't a Chick-fil-A One rewards member yet, you can sign up for free here or via your phone's app store. Beyond the current Chicken Biscuit deal, members earn points on every purchase that can be redeemed for more free food and even a special treat on your birthday.

