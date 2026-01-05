Chick-fil-A Is Giving Away Free Food For A Year — Here's How To Win!

Chick-fil-A is celebrating their 80th year in business in 2026 and there are plenty of exciting (and tasty) surprises on the way, including a chance to win free Chick-fil-A for a year. As the fan-favorite chicken sandwich chain rolls out nostalgic packaging designs, new merch, and even two new drinks for the permanent menu, they’ll be offering a select number of lucky guests the opportunity to claim free Chick-fil-A for a year – and it’s actually quite simple to enter the competition.

Here’s what to know about Chick-fil-A’s new free entree sweepstakes running for a limited time!

Win Free Chick-fil-A For A Year Chick-fil-A Part of Chick-fil-A’s year-long celebration of “timeless favorites” honoring 80 years in business, the chain will roll out four new classic cup designs ($3.99) every few weeks, including a special Golden Fan cup that guarantees 52 free entrees at participating restaurants. Only 3,000 Golden Fan cups are being released randomly across restaurants nationwide while the promo runs, so there will be 3,000 winners for free Chick-fil-A for a year while supplies last. The promo ends July 1, 2026, so now’s the time to test your luck.

New Drinks Hit Chick-fil-A's Permanent Menu Chick-fil-A The free Chick-fil-A for a year promo isn’t the only new thing coming to the chain. In fact, Chick-fil-A just introduced two new drinks to their permanent menu on January 5: Frosted Sodas and Floats. The Frosted Sodas are hand-spun and combine Chick-fil-A’s Icedream dessert with your choice of fountain beverage. The result is smooth and creamy to make each meal feel like a true treat. Chick-fil-A’s new Floats layer any soda and Icedream for a tasty end to any fast food feast. Both beverages can be prepared with your favorite fountain drinks like Coca-Cola, Dr Pepper, Sprite, and more.

Chick-fil-A Revives Retro Packaging Chick-fil-A Chick-fil-A’s 80th anniversary celebration also includes retro sandwich packaging and nostalgic merchandise like plush cows, apparel, and on-brand accessories. The nostalgic packaging will be available for a limited time in 2026, with merchandise sold at shop.chick-fil-a.com .

Subscribe to our newsletter for more updates about your favorite fast food destinations!