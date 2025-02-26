Your March Horoscope is here...

Rest in power, Original Chicken Crispers. 🙏

10 Discontinued Chili’s Items We’ll Never Forgive Them For Taking Off Menus

Discontinued Chili’s Menu Items
Chili's
By Meredith HolserFeb 26, 2025
Chili’s has come a long way from its roots, and in recent years, they’ve been known to change their menu on a pretty regular basis – knocking off beloved menu item after menu item along the way.

I’m undoubtedly one of many loyal Chili’s customers that crave the return of certain long-lost dishes, and I still think about (to be honest, mourn) the Buffalo Chicken Salad every time I go there. RIP.

If you still dream about discontinued Chili’s menu items, this list is going to send you right down memory lane and revisit the meals we all wish would make a comeback.

Scroll on for 10 discontinued Chili’s menu items you can no longer order (but still really want back)!

Chili's Original Chicken Crispers

Chili's

1. Original Chicken Crispers

The Original Chicken Crispers were a total fan-favorite at Chili’s for years before being discontinued. They were my go-to when I went there as a kid. They came with a side of corn and friends. And that honey mustard dipping sauce? Elite.

Unlike the updated version that Chili’s offers now, the Original Chicken Crispers had a way better batter: it was thicker, softer, and more tempura-like. The newer Chicken Crispers that replaced them have a crunchier, more conventional breading, similar to chains like Raising Cane’s or Popeyes.

One Chili’s fan missing the OG Crispers on Reddit said: “I know it’s easier to keep things streamlined especially in a busy restaurant kitchen, but do they understand how awesome these were?!?!!”

There's even a petition online begging the chain to bring 'em back.

Chili's Salad

Chili's

2. Buffalo Chicken Salad

The now-discontinued Buffalo Chicken Salad from Chili’s was like eating saucy chicken wings in salad form. Not entirely healthy, it still had some good veggies included. The dish featured crispy (or grilled) buffalo chicken strips on top of a bed of fresh greens, tomatoes, crispy tortilla strips, bleu cheese crumbles, and ranch dressing.

Chili’s still has some salads on their menu – like the Quesadilla Explosion Salad and the Santa Fe Salad – but neither are quite as satisfying as the Buffalo Chicken Salad.

Philly Cheesesteak

Snappr / PEXELS

3. Philly Cheesesteak

Some of the best menu items at Chili’s are sandwiches (in my opinion), which is why fans were devastated when the chain took the Philly Cheesesteak away. It had some thinly-sliced steak, grilled onions, peppers, and melted cheese, all piled on top of a toasted hoagie roll. A classic!

It was so hearty and tasty, but most of Chili’s current sammie offerings are focused around chicken only. Womp womp.

Chili's Boneless Wings

Chili's

4. Shanghai Wings

Known as quite the legendary appetizer, Chili’s Shanghai Wings are now nowhere to be found. These wings were lightly fried and coated in a sweet and tangy Asian-inspired sauce. They were also topped with a bout of crunchy rice noodles that made every bite heavenly.

Of colors, you can still order wings as an appetizer at Chili’s, and there are plenty of flavors to pick from like Honey Chipotle, Nashville Hot, and Sweet Chili Zing, which is slightly similar to the Shanghai Wings flavoring – but it’ll never beat the OG!

Blooming Onion

Allrecipes / Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

5. Awesome Blossom

The Awesome Blossom was essentially Chili’s version of the Bloomin’ Onion from Outback Steakhouse – a massive, hand-battered, deep-fried onion cut to resemble a “blooming” flower. It also came with an addictive dipping sauce.

It was a cult-fave for years but Chili’s sadly discontinued it due to health concerns… it allegedly had over 2,700 calories.

Chili's Burger

Chili's

6. Nacho Burger

Combining everything diners love about nachos with a classic handheld burger, Chili’s Nacho Burger boasted heaps of queso-style cheese, guac, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and crunchy tortilla strips. It disappeared from menus, though, and fans have been mourning its loss ever since.

Tacos

Los Muertos Crew / PEXELS

7. Tacos

Chili’s has featured a ton of different taco recipes on their menu over the years, but you can no longer order ‘em – fajitas are the closest thing you can find.

From Crispy Chicken Tacos and Shrimp Tacos to Pork Carnitas Tacos and Buffalo Chicken Tacos, these handheld delights shaped the Chili’s I had come to know (and love) as a kiddo.

Chili's Burger + Fries

Chili's

8. Chipotle Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger

I love nothing more than bleu cheese on a burger, which is why I was pained to learn that the Chipotle Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger was taken off Chili’s menus. It truly had a rich flavor, thanks to the cheese, bacon, and the smoky chipotle sauce it was smothered in.

Grilled Cheese

Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS

9. Grilled Cheese

Featured primarily on the kids’ menu, the Chili’s Grilled Cheese had become a total staple for young ones and adults alike. It boasted some buttered-up and toasted bread that was loaded with gooey, melted cheese. It doesn't get better than that, right?!

One Chili’s fan wrote on Reddit that: “my kid only liked the grilled cheese and we’d go every other week, then they dropped it.”

Another enthused diner said: “IT WAS SO GOOD TO THE POINT I COULD DIE EATING IT! I was so disappointed to find out they dropped it and didn’t say a word about it.”

Chili's Kids' Pizza

Chili's

10. Flatbreads

Ah, the good old days when you could order flatbreads at Chilis. They had three famous kinds on their menu: the Margherita Flatbread, Chipotle Chicken Flatbread, and California Grilled Chicken Flatbread. Sadly, they were all discontinued, and there’s nothing quite like them on the menu anymore.

