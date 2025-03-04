Your March Horoscope is here...

R.I.P.

10 Discontinued Dunkin’ Items Die-Hard Fans Really Miss (& Want Back ASAP)

Discontinued Dunkin' Items
Dunkin'
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMar 04, 2025
Meredith Holser
Dunkin’ has definitely had its fair share of legendary menu items, but not all of them have stood the test of time. From fan-favorite swirl flavors to breakfast options that disappeared way too soon, these 10 discontinued Dunkin’ items still haunt loyal customers’ (and employees’) dreams. If you’ve ever found yourself reminiscing about your long-lost Dunkin’ order, you’re not alone – these are the retired menu items we’re still mourning the loss of!

Scroll on to discover 10 very-missed discontinued Dunkin’ items, from drinks to snacks.

Coffee Coolatta

Dunkin'

1. Coffee Coolatta

The Coffee Coolatta from Dunkin' was a fan-fave for years. It was basically a blended frozen coffee drink with a smooth, creamy texture and plenty of sweetness. It was almost like a coffee milkshake! Though Dunkin’ discontinued it in 2017 and replaced it with their Frozen Coffee, a lot of die-hard Dunkin' fans say the Coffee Coolatta was lighter, sweeter, and overall more enjoyable.

Cookie Butter Cold Brew

Dunkin'

2. Cookie Butter Cold Brew

“I was addicted to the cookie butter cold brew!!" one Redditor wrote in this thread. "Sooo delicious. 🤤” Well, sadly, this seasonal flavor is gone.

The Cookie Butter Cold Brew debuted in 2022, boasting brown sugar-sweetened cold brew topped with cookie butter cold foam and cookie crumbles. Yum. Unfortunately, it hasn’t returned to menus since its initial release!

Croissant Donut

Dunkin'

3. Croissant Donut

Remember the famous "cronut" trend? This discontinued item was Dunkin's tasty take and it debuted in 2014. Basically a hybrid between two beloved breakfast pastries, it had the flaky, buttery layers you'd expect from a croissant and the deep-fried, goodness of a donut. It became an instant hit upon its release, but was nixed from menus in 2017.

Chicken Biscuit Sandwich

Dunkin'

4. Chicken Biscuit Sandwich

With the flavors of Southern comfort food, the Chicken Biscuit Sandwich was short-lived on Dunkin' menus. It boasted a crispy fried chicken filet sandwiched between a buttery, flaky biscuit. Luckily, Dunkin' still has a lot of breakfast sammies to choose from – though none of them feature chicken. 😭

Tomato Pesto Grilled Cheese

Dunkin'

5. Tomato Pesto Grilled Cheese

“I could live on those," one Redditor wrote at the mention of the Tomato Pesto Grilled Cheese. It was one of Dunkin's best lunch options, highlighting a savory medley of melted white cheddar cheese, roasted tomatoes, and basil pesto on toasted sourdough. Unfortunately, it was quietly discontinued.

Butter Pecan Iced Coffee

Dunkin'

6. Butter Pecan Iced Coffee

Dunkin's Butter Pecan flavor was all about the buttery and nutty, which go super well with coffee! Originally introduced as a seasonal customization, many Dunkin' fans still miss it.

“Butter pecan is the best flavor they’ve ever had," one Reddit user noted.

Beyond Breakfast Sausage

Dunkin'

7. Beyond Breakfast Sausage

Originally hitting the menu in 2020, Dunkin' sadly discontinued the Beyond Breakfast Sausage after a relatively short run. It truly stood out as a great vegetarian or vegan breakfast option for those who don't (or can't) eat meat – many plant-based fans were disappointed after learning that Dunkin’ would continue offering it.

Pink Velvet Swirl

Dunkin'

8. Pink Velvet Swirl

With the taste of red velvet cake and a smooth, pinkish hue, the Pink Velvet Swirl from Dunkin' became swiftly popular among sweet coffee fans. Dunkin’ offered it as a flavor addition in lattes, iced coffees, and other beverages in early 2021. Most notably, it was very Instagram-worthy with its vibrant color! Regrettably, the festive flavoring didn't make the permanent menu, and it has since been discontinued.

Arnold Palmer Coolatta

Change.org

9. Arnold Palmer Coolatta

Made with half iced tea and half lemonade and blended with ice, the Arnold Palmer Coolatta was honestly the perfect summer drink from Dunkin'. It was sweet and tart with a satisfyingly smooth and icy texture. Dunkin' did end up discontinuing many of their Coolatta bevs in 2017 to focus more on their coffee offerings.

Miss the Arnold Palmer Coolatta too much? There's even a petition to bring it back.

"Those were a staple of my childhood during the summer 😫,” one Redditor commented.

Steak, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Dunkin'

10. Steak, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Stacked up with a seasoned steak patty, scrambled eggs, and melted cheese, the Steak, Egg & Cheese Sandwich was a hearty and savory breakfast option that Dunkin' (somehow) decided to stop offering. The sandwich offered a protein-rich morning meal for those who wanted something filling and flavorful for breakfast, but was likely overshadowed by more common breakfast proteins like ham, bacon, and sausage.

"The sausage is a decent substitute, but the steak was godlike," one Redditor said.

