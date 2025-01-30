OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

blake lively taylor swift feud rumors it ends with us battle with justin baldoni
Celebrity News

We Finally Have An Update On Those Blake Lively & Taylor Swift Feud Rumors

mother-daughter trips
Travel

15 Best Mother-Daughter Trips To Book Together In 2025

ginny & georgia season 3
TV

Here's When You Can Finally Watch 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3

Wednesday season 2 first glimpse
Entertainment

Watch Jenna Ortega In The First Glimpse At 'Wednesday' Season 2.

2025 Color Trends
Style Trends & Inspo

5 Unexpected Color Trends That Will Surge In Popularity In 2025

single on valentines day ideas
Self Care

I've Been Single My Whole Life — Here Are My Best Solo Valentine's Day Ideas

best super bowl appetizers one-bite finger foods
Appetizers

36 One-Bite Appetizers Everyone Will Devour At Your Super Bowl Party

dark romance books
Books

15 Best Dark Romance Books Readers Are Totally Obsessed With

rachael kirkconnell matt james breakup
Celebrity Couples

Rachael Kirkconnell “Still In Total Shock” After Matt James Blindsided Her With Breakup

Trader Joe's Chocolate Berry Lip Mask Duo
Beauty News

Trader Joe's Is Selling A Laneige Lip Mask Dupe – For A Third Of The Price!

new netflix shows february 2025
Entertainment

The Best New TV Shows Coming To Netflix In February

Could your favorite drink disappear?

Uh Oh, Starbucks Is Cutting 30% Of Their Menu

Starbucks Menu Cuts
Starbucks
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserJan 30, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

The great Starbucks vibe switch appears to be in full swing as the coffee chain plans to eliminate a “significant number” of drinks and food items from their menu. Citing an “overly complex” menu, CEO Brian Niccol called for a “roughly 30% reduction” to Starbucks’ offerings on a January 29 earnings call.

Starbucks has already cut a good amount of items they once claimed would be on their permanent menu, like the Iced Energy drinks and Oleato olive oil beverages.

Could your go-to Starbucks order be nixed? Read on for more details.

\u200bStarbucks Breakfast Sandwich

Starbucks

The menu cuts will occur in the coming months, per Niccol. Though he noted that both of Starbucks’ beverage and food offerings would be impacted, he did not name specific items.

Starbucks Cup

Starbucks

This bold move is just another bullet point on the list of changes Starbucks has made over the last months in lieu of their Back to Starbucks initiative.

Just earlier this week, the chain announced a new policy on free refills and brought back the beloved condiment bars so customers can add their own creamer and sugar. Plus, baristas will start writing on cups again, just like the good old days.

New \u200bStarbucks Cortado

Starbucks

Additionally, their latest menu drop that hit stores on January 3 introduced a never-before-seen drink, the cortado, and completely transformed the process for ordering and preparing matcha beverages.

These changes are likely in motion due to Starbucks’ track record of declining sales over the past year.
Starbucks Chocolate Cream Cold Brew

Starbucks

Starbucks customers and employees are equally relieved yet up in arms about the coming menu cuts. Some sounded off in this Reddit thread detailing the changes:

“I for one am so pleased,” one person commented. “The menu right now is just chaos.”

“Good! As a 9 year partner, the less the better!” another person said. “I remember when people would just order their drinks without all these complications. Those were the days.”

“Finally, they're going to try and prioritize in-store customers over the mobile orders that aren't even there,” one more person wrote. “That should've been built-in since day one!”

Starbucks Lemon Loaf

Starbucks

While plenty of people were elated about the news, many more were concerned about their menu faves being gone forever.

“Just don’t cut my overpriced egg bites,” someone pleaded.

“This is probably the end of my Spinach Feta Wrap and I just can’t handle the thought of losing it,” another said.

“If they discontinue the lemon loaf I will riot,” one more person noted.

Starbucks Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso

Starbucks

We'll keep you posted about the exact Starbucks menu cuts as soon as we know. Until then, we'll be manifesting that the Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso isn't affected. 👀

Subscribe to our newsletter for more food news!

food newsstarbucksstarbucks menustarbucks newscoffeefood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

Starbucks Dubai Chocolate Bar Matcha Latte
Food News & Menu Updates

This Secret Starbucks Menu Hack Tastes Just Like Those Insane Dubai Chocolate Bars

christina haack tarek el moussa apologize
Celebrity Couples

Exes Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa Finally Apologize After 8 Years In HGTV's 'The Flip Off'

every summer after tv show every year after
Entertainment

Carley Fortune’s First Book-To-Screen Adaptation For ‘Every Summer After’ Is Finally On Its Way