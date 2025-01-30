Uh Oh, Starbucks Is Cutting 30% Of Their Menu

The great Starbucks vibe switch appears to be in full swing as the coffee chain plans to eliminate a “ significant number ” of drinks and food items from their menu. Citing an “overly complex” menu, CEO Brian Niccol called for a “roughly 30% reduction” to Starbucks’ offerings on a January 29 earnings call.

Starbucks has already cut a good amount of items they once claimed would be on their permanent menu, like the Iced Energy drinks and Oleato olive oil beverages.

Could your go-to Starbucks order be nixed? Read on for more details.

Starbucks The menu cuts will occur in the coming months, per Niccol. Though he noted that both of Starbucks’ beverage and food offerings would be impacted, he did not name specific items.

Starbucks This bold move is just another bullet point on the list of changes Starbucks has made over the last months in lieu of their Back to Starbucks initiative. Just earlier this week, the chain announced a new policy on free refills and brought back the beloved condiment bars so customers can add their own creamer and sugar. Plus, baristas will start writing on cups again, just like the good old days.

Starbucks Additionally, their latest menu drop that hit stores on January 3 introduced a never-before-seen drink, the cortado, and completely transformed the process for ordering and preparing matcha beverages. These changes are likely in motion due to Starbucks’ track record of These changes are likely in motion due to Starbucks’ track record of declining sales over the past year.

Starbucks Starbucks customers and employees are equally relieved yet up in arms about the coming menu cuts. Some sounded off in this Reddit thread detailing the changes: “I for one am so pleased,” one person commented. “The menu right now is just chaos.” “Good! As a 9 year partner, the less the better!” another person said. “I remember when people would just order their drinks without all these complications. Those were the days.” “Finally, they're going to try and prioritize in-store customers over the mobile orders that aren't even there,” one more person wrote. “That should've been built-in since day one!”

Starbucks While plenty of people were elated about the news, many more were concerned about their menu faves being gone forever. “Just don’t cut my overpriced egg bites,” someone pleaded. “This is probably the end of my Spinach Feta Wrap and I just can’t handle the thought of losing it,” another said. “If they discontinue the lemon loaf I will riot,” one more person noted.

Starbucks We'll keep you posted about the exact Starbucks menu cuts as soon as we know. Until then, we'll be manifesting that the Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso isn't affected. 👀

