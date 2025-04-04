6 Discontinued Starbucks Items Customers Loved, But Baristas Actually Despised

For every beloved Starbucks item, there’s one that’s equally disliked. Whether they’re menu mainstays or have disappeared forever, Starbucks baristas and customers have some very strong opinions about the many menu items the chain's released over the years. This Reddit thread in particular details the discontinued Starbucks items that fans of The ‘Bux miss “the least” – AKA ones they were more than happy to say goodbye to.

Whether baristas were irked by the process of making them, their general flavor, or customers’ reception of ‘em, these discontinued Starbucks items departed from menus with a sincere “good riddance.”

Scroll on to discover 6 of the “least missed” discontinued Starbucks menu items, according to seasoned baristas.

@Starbucks on Instagram 1. Cloud Macchiato Launched in collaboration with Ariana Grande back in 2019, the Starbucks Cloud Macchiato featured a fluffy, meringue-like foam topping made by blending nonfat milk, vanilla syrup, and a “cloud powder.” It was available to order in two familiar flavors: caramel and cinnamon. Several Starbucks baristas noted that they simply did not care for making it, especially because the included cloud powder contained egg. This frustrated many plant-based customers, as the drink couldn’t possibly be made fully vegan. “Was more annoying to make than anything,” one barista commented on Reddit. “Also they didn’t [really] advertise that it contained egg.” “Tasted foul, irritating to make, having to explain that it cannot be made vegan (thanks Ariana…), and if it was mobile ordered you were almost guaranteed to receive a deflated cup of disappointment and regret,” another user said.

Starbucks 2. Spicy Refreshers I got to get a first taste of Starbucks’ Spicy Refreshers when they dropped during the summer of 2024. Admittedly, I didn't think they’d be that good, especially because at the time, it seemed like the chain was grasping at straws to retain their fan base. At the same time the spice-infused Refreshers launched, Starbucks also debuted their (short-lived) boba, and it was just wild. There was also a Spicy Cream Cold Foam included in the launch. Out of the three Refresher flavors available (dragonfruit, strawberry, and pineapple), the pineapple one tasted the best. The trio turned out to be pretty hit or miss, and lots of fans and baristas agreed. “Those spicy drinks feel like a fever dream,” one person wrote on Reddit. “Genuinely forgot we had those and forgot how horrible they were.” Funnily enough, many more people weighed in and said the now-discontinued drinks were only tasty with a shot of tequila included. Fair enough!

Starbucks 3. Oleato (Olive Oil) Drinks Introduced in January of 2024, Starbucks’ first-of-its-kind Oleato beverages were crafted using extra virgin olive oil. The chain promised a “luxurious and next-level” flavor, but these drinks ended up totally bombing. Many customers and baristas reportednot being able to drink them whatsoever, or simply feeling sick if they did sip ‘em down. "The barista refunded me after she saw me spit it back into the cup," this Redditor said. "At my location, NOBODY likes the olive oil," another person noted. "Not even us baristas, it’s disgusting honestly."

Reddit 4. Unicorn Frappuccino Oh, lord. This discontinued Starbucks drink from 2017 truly needs to be studied. Available for a limited time, the Unicorn Frappuccino went viral for its “flavor-shifting, color-changing" qualities. It was crafted with an insane lineup of ice, milk, pink powder, sour blue powder, crème syrup, mango syrup, and sour blue drizzle – this massive load of sugar concerned plenty of people, too. A former partner on Reddit verified that the reception of the so-called "famed" Unicorn Frappuccino wasn't all that it was cracked up to be: "I think the worst part for me was, although it looked cool/pretty, it tasted absolutely horrible," they wrote. "If I recall correctly, it was the thick mango syrup, white chocolate, and some sour blue drizzle. I would say at least half of the customers who actually managed to get one from my store would return them half-full saying it was ‘disgusting’. And honestly, I agreed." “If you were working in 2014-15, you get 'Nam flashbacks when anyone mentions unicorns or mermaids," another barista commented.

Starbucks 5. Toasted Vanilla Syrup Discontinued at the end of 2023 for being generally unpopular, Starbucks' Toasted Vanilla syrup wasn’t quite well-received by baristas. “That toasted vanilla smelled like every middle school mean girl ever, and it tastes like butt,” one person commented. “Can’t believe I completely blocked the toasted vanilla out of my memory,” another said. “Sh-t was so nasty.”

Ashley Burk 6. Kiwi Starfruit Refresher Crafted with green coffee extract, ice, and kiwi pieces, the long-gone Starbucks Kiwi Starfruit Refresher hit menus in 2020, but sadly fell off in favor of other Refresher flavors like pineapple and blackberry. Several Starbucks baristas were happy to see it go since it tasted so bad. “I remember making it when I was training and thinking, ‘this shit smells like battery acid.,’” someone commented.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more Starbucks news!