TBH, The $6 Chipotle Halloween Deal Is The Only Thing I'll Be Doing For The Spooky Night
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Chipotle is raising their prices and like many other cilantro rice fanatics, I am not happy about it. Though “modest,” it’s still a big bummer to witness the wrath of inflation reach even our most precious establishments. There’s no doubt that the Sofrita scoopers themselves know the financial realities of merely existing in 2023 – which is likely why they’re bringing back an unbeatable burrito-based deal just in time forHalloween. Spooky shenanigans and saving some money? Count me in.
Chipotle announced that diners can enjoy $6 entrées (as opposed to my regular $9 burrito) after 3pm local time on October 31. Like any Chipotle Halloween deal, there are a few catches. In order to order a discounted meal, you first must be a Chipotle Rewards member. Yep – you’ll only get the $6 deal if you place an order in the Chipotle app or online at Chipotle.com – and make sure to use the promo code ‘BOORITO’ when ordering.
It’s quite clear that Chipotle knows what the people want. In response to a 30% increase in transactions after 8pm on Halloween and 81% of surveyed 18- to 26-year-olds wanting Chipotle to be open until midnight, the fast food chain will have 53 Chipotle restaurants in popular college towns remain open until midnight, with the $6 digital entrée offer extended until close.
Image via Chipotle
I’m super excited to see them pivoting the Chipotle Halloween deal to the younger crowd, who will need the deal the most – not only because college students are notoriously short on cash, but also because they’ll be the ones out partying, in need of a hearty hangover-preventing meal.With any sort of costume ideas failing to come to me, my Halloween plans this year will definitely involve the Chipotle Halloween deal. Catch me chowing down on a chicken burrito and baking spider Halloween cookies at home!
Sign up for our weekend scroll to stay posed on more food news!
Lead image via Chipotle.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.