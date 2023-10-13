The Most Popular Halloween Costumes For 2023
There are some moments that are forever cemented in the pop culture zeitgeist. Remember The Dress from 2015? How about Olivia Rodrigo's overnight global superstardom after "Driver's License" and Sour? Thanks to The Summer I Turned Pretty, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, Barbie, and The Little Mermaid (just to name a few), this year's popular Halloween costumes are inspired by — and for — some *very* powerful women. Here are the best Halloween costumes to inspire your 'fit this month.
2023's Most Popular Halloween Costumes
Barbie
Greta Gerwig's film proved there is much more to this doll than meets the eye — and whatever Barbie costume you pick will prove to do the same. The film is a hilarious, colorful, and emotional romp through what it's like to be a woman, and we definitely shed a tear as soon as Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" started playing in the theater.
Better yet, grab a BFF to dress in all black or all brown and be "Barbenheimer" for Halloween!
The Summer I Turned Pretty
The costumes in this teen drama are super easy to recreate ahead of season 3. Classic denim shorts and crochet tank may feel like a dime a dozen, but throw in an infinity necklace and you'll be more recognizable. Siri, play "Invisible String" by Taylor Swift.
Wednesday Addams
Before Wednesday season 2 premieres, grab a gothic collar and a little black dress for your own Addams Family costume! Check out all our other Wednesday Addams style ideas for even more inspo.
Literally Anything Taylor Swift
It feels like there are an endless amount of Taylor Swift Halloween costumes to pick from this year. There's Speak Now (Taylor's Version), all of her Eras Tour outfits, and by the time Halloween actually rolls around, we'll have 1989 (Taylor's Version), too. Pick your favorite look, or grab some friends so you can be all of Taylor Swift's eras at once!
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
This season ofHigh School Musical: The Musical: The Series might have been the end of the series, but the costumes will make for great Halloween picks every year for the foreseeable future. Peruse costumes from the original trilogy, or read up on our interview with the costume designer for some extra inspo! As long as there's any combo of red + white (or an East High Logo), you're golden.
Only Murders in the Building
This comfort show makes for some of the most comfortable Halloween costumes ever. Think about it! All you need to nail Selena Gomez' look is a sweater, gold hoops, and black Chelsea boots. Check out our interview with the costume designer if you want even more ideas!
Poison Ivy
Superhero costumes are always a good idea. Or in this case, an antiheroine. This Poison Ivy Halloween costume features a green jumpsuit, which means you'll be extra comfy on October 31st. To nail her signature red hair, grab a wig or a wash-out hair dye.
Lessons in Chemistry
Considering Lessons in Chemistry (which premieres this month) takes place in the 1950s, this pop culture Halloween costume is both modern *and* vintage. Go all out with a throwback hairstyle and dress, or just throw a lab coat over your work clothes on the way to your Halloween party.
Ahsoka
Calling all Star Wars fans! Thanks to the Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahsoka, we finally have a live action version of this fan favorite. There are two routes you can go for this pop culture costume: choose a head-to-toe costume that will have you looking like you belong in the next episode, or go for a more laidback version by DisneyBounding with ribbons braided into your hair, cargo pants, and a tank.
Ariel from The Little Mermaid
Take the traditional route for an Ariel costume with a purple tank and green pants, or take inspo from the new iteration of The Little Mermaid. Halle Bailey's dress in the film is a beautiful sea foam blue-green, and can be easily recreated with a blouse, skirt, and corset. Don't forget the pink headband!
Guardians of the Galaxy 3's Gamora
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 not only turned out to be a stellar summer movie, but it's also fodder for tons of Halloween costume ideas. Zoë Saldana's Gamora stole the show, and this Guardians of the Galaxy Halloween group costume is the perfect way to say goodbye to the franchise.
Greta Gerwig
Speaking of director extraordinaire Greta Gerwig, all you need for this super easy costume is a pink jumpsuit, plus some headphones if you have a pair handy. The best part is you can wear it to all your parties, and then to brunch the next weekend!
Scandoval
Whether you're taking inspo from the original red dress worn during Vanderpump Rules cast reunion or Ariana Madix's dance costume on Dancing With The Stars, a cutout red dress is exactly the kind of Halloween costume x date night look we all need in our closets this year.
Guts by Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo's Guts is even better than Sour (which, TBH, we didn't even know was possible). It's mature, edgier, and a little bit darker — just like the album cover. Pair a black tank and purple bralette, swipe on some lipstick, and don't forget your "GUTS" rings!
Other Popular Halloween Costumes You Can Wear In 2023
- Sarah Sanderson (and the other Sanderson sisters if you need a trio Hocus Pocus costume!)
- Princess Peach costume
- Ken
- Queen Elizabeth II (for you or your toddler!)
- Miles Morales from Across The Spiderverse
- Velma Halloween Costume
- Dumb and Dumber
- Cowgirl costume (like Jessie from Toy Story!)
- Sandy from Grease
Which popular Halloween costume are you picking this year? Feel free to add more than one to your costume rotation ;).
