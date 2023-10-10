Who Is Lewis, The Viral Target Jack-O’-Lantern?
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Lewis detests the title of ‘jack-o’-lantern,’ and is determined to make it known. Who is Lewis? He’s the 8-foot tall talking Halloween decoration that’s taken TikTok by storm, all thanks to his cheeky delivery of a now-famous line:
"I am not a jack-o'-lantern. My name is Lewis."
@the_spaceman_says Best decoration ever. Thank you Target #halloween #halloween2023 #halloweendecor #halloweendecorations #jackolantern #pumpkin #lewis #targethalloween #loveit #fyp #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #fypage #foryou #foryoupage ♬ original sound - Astronaut Art
Lewis sure isn’t your typical pumpkin decoration, which is likely why he’s become so popular in such a short amount of time. His newfound fame caught the attention of the band Smashing Pumpkins, and even earned him an interview on Good Morning America.
Given all the Lewis hype (that’s also warranted wacky video edits and detailed fancams), I can’t help but wonder: How did Lewis become Lewis in the first place? Why is he so insistent on being *not* a jack-o’-lantern? What’s his real story?
Target exclusively told ABC4 that Lewis “was created by Target’s internal product design team," but offered no additional details about the kooky character himself.
Though we haven’t heard any official word on Lewis’ origin, Target shoppers and fans have some theories.
One TikTok user caught Lewis donning a Target employee nametag. Perhaps he’s haunting the backrooms once the store closes?
Another Lewis enjoyer suggested that the voice behind Lewis could be tied to theStar Wars franchise, theorizing that Ian McDiarmid’s performance behind Emperor Palpatine is *quite* similar to Lewis’ vocals.
Whatever the case, nothing stops shoppers from ogling at the great Lewis on their Target trips.
Thinking about him (Lewis from target)— 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) October 10, 2023
Lewis is technically listed on Target’s website as the Hyde & EEK! Boutique 8' Light and Sound Pumpkin ‘Lewis’ Halloween Ghoul. He costs $180. He’s in high demand and is currently sold out – for now, we hope – but if you’re lucky enough, you can spot the Halloween star between the aisles, crying out other iconic phrases like:
“With a crooked smile and a glowing eye, I see all your tricks from way up high,” or “trick or treat, all you creepy crawlers!”
Sign up for our newsletter for more viral Halloween happenings!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead photo by Haley Sprankle.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.