It's Not Too Early To Make This Delicious Thanksgiving Chocolate Pie
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
As much as we love a slice of Thanksgiving turkey, our hearts (and appetites) are with the Thanksgiving appetizers and desserts. There's nothing like finishing off a plate of stuffed mushrooms, sweet potatoes, and mac and cheese with a bourbon cocktail and your go-to pie while a football game plays in the background. This year, we're focusing our efforts on this delicious, creamy chocolate pie that everyone will want to try.
How To Make Hattie’s Chocolate Pie
Image via Jillian Adams
Ingredients:
- 510g sugar
- 32g cocoa powder
- 1.5 tsp salt
- 1.5 tsp vanilla
- 2 ea. eggs
- 3 ea. yolks
- 175g evaporated milk
- 3oz. butter, melted
Instructions:
- Whisk all your ingredients together.
- Bake in a par-baked pie crust for 15 minutes at 375F.
- Then turn the oven down to 325F and bake for another 50 minutes or until center has a set jiggle.
- Cool completely and top with meringue, and toast.
Recipe via RT Lodge's Sous Pastry Chef Shania Broyan; Photos by Jillian Adams
Recipe via RT Lodge’s Sous Pastry Chef Shania Broyan; Photos by Jillian Adams
