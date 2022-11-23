This Chocolate-Pecan Treat Is Our Favorite Vegan Thanksgiving Dessert Recipe
Whether you're putting together a last-minute Thanksgiving menu or thinking ahead to the December holidays, it's important to consider what plant-based eaters are going to eat at your holiday soiree. Vegan fall desserts are hardly difficult to come by, because so many ingredients found in vegan cooking, like nuts, spices, and grains, tend to lend well to autumnal desserts. This vegan Thanksgiving dessert recipe (which could really be used for any holiday or occasion) is sure to please both herbivores and meat-eaters alike. If you're on the hunt for vegan fall desserts, we've got you covered.
Vegan Mini Chocolate Pies with Pecan Caramel
Ingredients
For The Crust:
- 1 1/2 cups almond flour
- 1/4 cup cocoa powder
- 1/4 cup coconut oil, melted
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- Pinch of salt
For The Chocolate Pie:
- 16 ounces vegan dark chocolate chips
- 1 cup full-fat coconut milk
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- Pinch of salt
For The Pecan Caramel:
- 1/2 cup coconut oil
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 2/3 cup coconut sugar
- 2 cups chopped pecans
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon pink salt
- Vegan coconut whipped cream, for topping
Directions
- Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper cupcake or muffin liners and set aside.
- Make the crust: In a large mixing bowl, sift together the almond flour and cocoa powder until combined, then add in the melted coconut oil, maple syrup, and salt, and mix well. Take about 2 tablespoons of the crust mixture and press into the bottom of each of the paper liners. You may have some extra of the crust. Place the muffin tin in the freezer.
- Meanwhile, melt the dark chocolate chips in a sauce pan or double boiler over low heat. Add the melted chocolate to a clean mixing bowl, then stir in the coconut milk, vanilla extract, and salt until the mixture is uniform and creamy.
- Remove the muffin tin from the freezer and top each liner with crust with the chocolate pie mixture. Smooth the top with your finger or a spoon to make them even. Place the muffin tin back into the freezer while you prepare the pecan caramel.
- In a sauce pot (be sure to clean it if you are using the same one as melting the chocolate) add in the coconut oil, maple syrup, and coconut sugar. Bring the mixture to a boil and cook for 1 minute, until it begins to bubble up and come together. Remove the caramel from heat and stir in the pecans, vanilla extract, and salt. Let it cool for a few minutes.
- Remove the muffin tin from the freezer again, and carefully add a tablespoon or two of the pecan caramel to each chocolate pie. Place them back in the freezer and let them solidify for about 15-20 minutes.
- Serve the mini chocolate pies with vegan whipped coconut cream and serve immediately. They can be stored in the freezer or refrigerator in a storage container with a lid.
Want more vegan dessert recipes? Subscribe to our newsletter for all manner of cooking tips, recipe ideas, and holiday hacks!
Recipe and photos by Sarah Anderson.