I've been very excited for Chris Briney's new Christmas rom-com Clashing Through the Snow since it was announced, so you can imagine my delight when I turned down a random street in New York City (so random, in fact that I can't even remember the name) and stumbled upon Connie Baby himself filming.

Let me set the scene: I was on my way to a birthday dinner and accidentally missed my turn. Definitely because I was dancing along to Olivia Dean and not paying attention. Well, the good thing about New York City is that when you miss a turn you can almost always just...turn at the next street.

I realized I would be walking through a movie set, which always gives me a thrill, but for a solid chunk of time I couldn't figure out what I was looking at — until Chris Briney turned around. And I have the clip below!

Here's an exclusive peek behind the filming of Chris Briney's new holiday rom-com Clashing Through the Snow.

Prime Video Well based on the brand new preview from Prime Video, now I'm wondering if I actually saw Chris filming the very last scene of the movie, considering he's in the same outfit when he tells Michelle Randolph's character that he "wants this" (he's probably talking about their relationship, and he's probably coming to her after a major fight. Gosh I love a good rom-com makeup scene).

Prime Video With the cozy costumes and all the decor, this is definitely the movie to get you in the holiday spirit. Is it only April? Yes. But I'm still feeling jolly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo) We still don't have too many plot details about the movie, but considering they're filming in the spring of 2026, I'm crossing all my fingers we see a holiday 2026 release date. Stay tuned for more official updates!

Let us know what you're hoping to see in Clashing Through the Snow on Facebook.

This post has been updated.