These 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Stars Might Be Dating IRL

The Summer I Turned Pretty is all about relationships, meaning that just about every character is coupled up. Well, those lovey dovey vibes translated into the actors' lives too because two of the actors who dated onscreen in TSITP season 1 started dating in real life: Sean Kaufman and Minnie Mills. And they're still going strong!

Here's everything you need to know about Sean Kaufman and Minnie Mills relationship after portraying Steven and Shayla on The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Is Sean Kaufman dating Minnie Mills? In The Summer I Turned Pretty, Steven and Shayla met during their summer in Cousins and immediately hit it off. They even attended the Deb ball together at the end of the first season, but the character of Shayla was written off the show by the beginning of season 2. Thankfully, Sean and Minnie are still going strong in real life! "They are still together and very happy," says a DailyMail source. The couple recently attended a BLACKPINK concert together and if that's not love, I don't know what is.

When did Sean Kaufman and Minnie Mills start dating? It appears that Sean and Minnie hit it off when they filmed The Summer I Turned Pretty. Sean posted an Instagram photo dump in June 2022 to celebrate the first season of the show, and Minnie is included in more than a few shots (including one from the Deb ball with Sean smiling at Minnie. Sweet!) "I wish I was good enough with my words to articulate how much every single person that was involved in this production meant to me," Sean wrote at the time. "I guess thank you, and I love you all ❤️" Minnie also posted a photo dump for Sean's birthday in June 2022, including pictures of the two cuddled up together or with their arms around each other. "Happiest of birthdays to my best friend <3 thank you for always making me smile," Minnie wrote.

Are Sean Kaufman and Chris Briney friends in real life? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Kaufman (@sean.kauf) Sean Kaufman and Chris Briney are super close in real life and they love to go on double dates! Recently, Sean, Minnie, Chris, and Chris' girlfriend Isabel Machado were spotted on a double date at a New York Liberty basketball game — and they also went on vacation together in March.

I love seeing The Summer I Turned Pretty cast thrive IRL! If you're loving all the love, check out 6 Summer Romance Movies For The Summer I Turned Pretty Lovers.