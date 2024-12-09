16 Trader Joe's Finds To Add To Your Haul For The Perfect Christmas Dinner
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Trader Joe's holiday suite is in full swing, and thank goodness. Christmas is already the best holiday around, and it only gets better with all of Trader Joe’s Christmas items! These 16 finds are perfect for topping off your Christmas charcuterie or completing the table for Christmas dinner. The best part is they’re all shoppable for under $10! All your guests will be raving.
Scroll on for this year’s best Trader Joe’s Christmas items to add to your cart!
Sweet Trader Joe's Christmas Items
Trader Joe's
British Shortbread Cookie Collection
This assortment of shortbread cookies would make an excellent Christmas Eve nightcap alongside some hot chocolate. Make it boozy if you're feeling brave!
Trader Joe's
Peppermint Crunch Popcorn
With this find, you get a bit of saltiness among the sweetness, plus the crunch is irresistible.
Trader Joe's
Dark Chocolate Ganache Mini Sheet Cake
If you're celebrating Christmas with a small group, this mini sheet cake is the way to go. It delivers on the perfect portion size, and, of course, all things chocolate.
Trader Joe's
English Fudge Collection
This fun range of English fudge makes the ideal daytime (or post-dinner!) snack for Christmastime indulgence.
Trader Joe's
Dark Chocolate Dipped Candy Cane Marshmallows
Level up this season's hot chocolates with a dash of peppermint from these candy cane-flavored marshmallows. Yummm.
Trader Joe's
Candy Cane Baton Wafer Cookies
Wafer cookies are downright addicting. Make sure to grab a few tins of these on your next TJ's run, because your guests will be totally hooked on 'em.
Trader Joe's
Boozy Bottles
Dark chocolate loaded with cognac liqueur? Sign us up immediately!
Trader Joe's
Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries
As if it couldn't get even more chocolatey, these sophisticated chocolate-covered cherries come to the TJ's forefront. They're super decadent, making them the ultimate addition to your charcuterie spread.
Savory Trader Joe's Christmas Items
Trader Joe's
Elevated Cracker Assortment
Crackers are a must for any dinner party. This trio is a total treat around Christmas.
Trader Joe's
Uncured Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Oh, yeah. These tender scallops wrapped in bacon are not only delicious AF, but easy AF to prepare from frozen. Your next best Christmas appetizer awaits!
Trader Joe's
Double Cream Brie
Baked brie is a non-negotiable on our Christmas dinner menu. Heat this baby up with some honey or jam, then delightfully dip in with your fave TJ's crackers.
Trader Joe's
Dinner Rolls
It goes without saying that dinner rolls are a classic item to include for Christmas dinner. These $3 pull-apart rolls boast the perfect soft interior and impeccable flavor.
Trader Joe's
Savory Squash Pastry Bites
Got some hungry (erm, hangry) guests at your place? Tide their cravings over with these air fryer-friendly savory squash bites.
Trader Joe's
Caramelized Onion Goat's Milk Cheese
The sweetness of goat cheese is instantly complemented with caramelized onion in this $3 find.
Trader Joe's
Crispy Battered Calamari
This appetizer will make it look like you spent way more time on your Christmas appetizer spread than you actually did.
Trader Joe's
Prosciutto-Wrapped Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
It doesn't get better than some cured meat and cheese. These snackable sticks would look adorable on a charcuterie set-up.
Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more amazing Trader Joe's products!
- Trader Joe’s Shoppers Are Obsessed With This $5 Dip: "I Buy One Every Week" ›
- The Trader Joe's Snacks Our Editors Can't Live Without ›
- The Best Trader Joe's Food I Always Keep Stocked In My Kitchen ›
- There Are Even More New Trader Joe's Holiday Items – Here’s What’s On Shelves Now ›
- I Was Unhinged In Trader Joe’s Last Week – Let's Review My Snack Haul ›
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.