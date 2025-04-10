Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Sweet treat lovers can't miss these.

The Best Trader Joe’s Candy, According To An Avid Shopper

Best Trader Joe's Candy
Trader Joe's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserApr 10, 2025
It’s only right that I pick up a sweet treat every time I stop by my local Trader Joe’s. Their selection is vast, spanning across cookies, cakes, pastries, ice creams, and more. Of course, Trader Joe’s is also stocked to the brim with candy. As someone who shops there on a weekly basis (and is admittedly addicted to chocolate), Trader Joe’s candy aisle is pure perfection.

These are my top 6 must-try Trader Joe’s candies for anyone who can’t resist a little treat!

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Trader Joe's

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

If I don't have these stocked in my pantry, something is wrong. These tiny dollops of sweet peanut butter encased in the ideal amount of smooth dark chocolate are downright addicting. They're super easy to snack on thanks to their small size, but they also are insanely good as a cake garnish, ice cream topping, or cookie inclusion.

Teensy Candy Bars

Trader Joe's

Teensy Candy Bars

Like tiny lil' Snickers bars, these are another easily snackable Trader Joe's candy due to their small size. Each micro chocolate features a layer of creamy nougat covered in caramel and peanuts that provides a super satisfying texture. I fear I've demolished a bag within 24 hours a couple times now...

Gourmet Jelly Beans

Trader Joe's

Gourmet Jelly Beans

Every bite of this Trader Joe's candy is different, which always makes eating dessert (or a snack... or a midnight snack...) enjoyable! This boxed medley of jelly beans actually contains 18 different flavors for you to distinguish just by tasting 'em. Plus, you can create and hone in on your very own flavor combos by popping two or three in your mouth at a time – yum!

This is one of my absolute favorite TJ's candy picks to add to my cart and share with a pal or two because we can deliberate about the exact flavor notes together! We love a bonding moment.

Candy Coated Chocolates

Trader Joe's

Candy Coated Chocolates

This M&M's dupe from Trader Joe's is just as good as the original. Each bite is what you'd expect: creamy chocolate bits covered in a crunchy colored coating – but the main difference with these is that the color in the candy shells is actually derived from natural dyes, sourced from things like spirulina, annatto, red radish, turmeric, beetroot, and red cabbage! My fave part about this Trader Joe's candy is it comes in a resealable bag that makes storing and transporting 'em entirely seamless.

Super Sour Scandinavian Swimmers

Trader Joe's

Super Sour Scandinavian Swimmers

While some Trader Joe's fans will truly ride or die for the OG Scandinavian Swimmers, I ague that the sour version is way better. The sourness of it all really enhances the snacking experience – plus, you still get to enjoy all the same flavors of the "swimmers," like red berry, huckleberry, strawberry, and orange. I love sneaking this bag into the movie theater to bypass expensive prices – I refuse to snack on any other candy (other than the aforementioned iconic PB cups) these days.

Dark Chocolate Orange Sticks

Trader Joe's

Dark Chocolate Orange Sticks

I was once skeptical of combining orange and chocolate, but this Trader Joe's candy really helped me see the light. It's so tasty. The sweet, citrusy flavors of these orange jelly sticks work stunningly well with the modest dark chocolate coating, but the texture of each component is truly what makes it the best.

