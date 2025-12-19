There’s nothing I love more than cozying up in my Christmas pajamas during the holiday season. What could be better than sitting by the fireplace with your freshly brewed hot chocolate as you sport your cutest new pair of festive pajamas?

If you want to spend the most wonderful time of the year in style, be sure to check out the most adorable Christmas pajamas, now available at your favorite stores. Who’s ready for some holiday shopping?

Scroll to see our favorite cute Christmas pajamas you should totally wear this year!

American Eagle AE Luxe Plush Snoopy Long-Sleeve & Pant PJ Set All I want for Christmas is this American Eagle Snoopy PJ set! Honestly, I've never seen anything with Snoopy on it that I didn't love, and this set is no exception. So throw these on, grab your favorite throw blanket, pour a cup of cocoa, and get ready to feel all the holiday spirit!

Gap Adult Softest Flannel PJ Set This cozy set is perfect for Christmas. I love that the soft cotton feels super breathable and stretchy on my skin, making it the ideal pair for lounging while watching holiday Hallmark movies. Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve officially entered Cozyville. The set also comes in a variety of colors, including pink, grey, black & white, and red tartan outside of this adorable candy cane pattern!

Target Women's Plaid Flannel Long Sleeve Shirt & Pants Holiday Matching Family Set I love this simple yet timeless plaid flannel design, since it screams Christmas, but isn’t too on the nose with the holiday, so you can still wear it all year round without judgment. Plus, what’s cuter than matching with your whole family around Christmas time? So comfy and snug!

Altar'd State Penny Satin Christmas Sleep Top & Shorts Altar’d State is for the certified girly girls, who want nothing more than to waltz around in ultra-feminine fits. If you want to feel like Clara from The Nutcracker this Christmas, you’ll love these ballerina-core Penny Satin Christmas Sleep Set, which are selling like hotcakes this season. Tres chic!

Nordstrom Jolly Stripes Silky Classic PJ Set Nordstrom is sleigh-ing with this truly gorgeous silky print pajama set from Show Me Your MuMu. Hurry up and grab a pair before they’re all gone!

Etsy Christmas Pajamas with Feathers, Customized Xmas Satin Pyjamas I’m popping this stunning satin PJ set into my shopping cart so that I can be the most in-vogue little lady under the Christmas tree. I love the luxurious texture of the satin material, which honestly feels exquisite against my skin. I feel like a million bucks in this set!

Etsy Wine Glass Christmas Pajama Set: Women's Satin Holiday Sleepwear Here’s the perfect PJ set for your next wine night with your closest gal pals. While I love going out on the weekend, there’s nothing more satisfying than staying in with my closest friends as we make each other snort-laugh while sipping wine by the fireplace. Now that’s what I call friendship at its finest! And what could top off the occasion more perfectly than this PJ satin sleepwear set from Etsy?

Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret Cotton Flannel Long Pajama Set Victoria’s Secret boasts the best sleepwear. This is not up for debate. It’s just a simple fact. Fortunately, VS is blessing us once again with this beautiful, cozy PJ set, available in a variety of festive patterns. (Someone stop me before I pop every single design into my cart.) Who’s ready to cozy up in these adorable sets this Christmas?

