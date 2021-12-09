14 Hallmark Christmas Movies To Watch For Those Warm Fuzzy Feelings
There's nothing like a Hallmark Christmas movie. They're lighthearted, warm, fun, and romantic, which are all some of the things we need more of right now. Next time you need some holiday cheer, fix some hot cocoa, snuggle up in some comfy loungewear, and pick one of these holiday movies to brighten your spirits.
"Five-Star Christmas" — December 3rd
Lucy joins her family for Christmas, only to find that her dad has turned her childhood home into a B&B. When the family learns that a famous travel writer is coming to stay, they pretend to be guests, hoping the writer will leave a good review. Even though Lucy finds herself attracted to Jake, a guest, she can't tell him her secret. She doesn't know that he's keeping a secret from her too.
"Next Stop Christmas" — December 3rd
Angie is prepared to spend her Christmas alone, wondering how her life would have turned out had she married an ex who rose to fame. Her usual commute turns into a Christmas train ride that takes her back to her hometown in 2011, giving her a chance to relive the past and figure out the things and the people that are actually important to her.
"Christmas at Castle Hart" — December 3rd
Brooke travels to Ireland at Christmastime to explore her Irish roots, and meets Aiden, the Earl of Glaslough. Everything is going according to plan until he mistakes her for an event planner and she's suddenly in charge of hosting his castle's Christmas party.
"Crown For Christmas" — December 4th
When Allie's fired from her job as a hotel maid, she accepts a temporary position as a governess for young Theodora, who she learns is actually the princess of Winshire. Theodora becomes attached to Allie quickly, as does her father, King Max. Allie begins to fall for the king as well, but the only problem? He's engaged to Countess Celia.
"A Very Merry Bridesmaid" — December 4th
Both Leah's 30th birthday and her brother's wedding are happening on Christmas Eve. When Leah's childhood crush comes back for the wedding, he's determined to make her birthday one to remember.
"Christmas at Pemberley Manor" — December 5th
Event planner Elizabeth is sent to help organize a small town's holiday festival. She convinces the owner of her potential venue, Darcy, to work with her, but when the festival unexpectedly shuts down, Elizabeth hopes for a Christmas miracle to save the event, and her romance.
"Christmas Made To Order" — December 6th
Architect Steven is hosting Christmas this year, but busy at work, he hires coordinator Gretchen to orchestrate his family's holiday. Gretchen's Christmas cheer brings Steven's family together, but when she receives a unique opportunity, Gretchen must decide what most important to her.
"A Christmas Treasure" — December 7th
Lou begins questioning whether or not she should move to New York at the start of the New Year. She connects with chef Kyle, who's also struggling with his future, when they open a 100-year-old time capsule.
"Jingle Bell Bride" — December 8th
Wedding planner Jessica goes to Alaska in search of a rare flower for a celebrity client. She's taken with Christmas in the small town as soon as she gets there, and it doesn't take long for her to fall for the local that decides to help her.
"Making Spirits Bright" — December 11th
Grace and Tony's fathers have been holiday decor rivals for decades, and are preparing for the Bright Nights decorating contest. The competition prize is a contract for decorating all the municipal buildings in town, and as the duo helps mend the feud between their families, they just might find romance along the way.
"A Christmas Tree Grows In Colorado" — December 14th
Erin over the moon that she's in charge of her town's Christmas celebration, but in order to get the best spruce tree for the party, she has to win over firefighter Kevin (who owns the property the tree sits on). The only issue is that Kevin's not interested in giving it up.
"One Royal Holiday" — December 15th
Anna offers a mother and son a place to stay during a blizzard, not knowing that they're the Royal Family of Galwick. As she shows the prince her hometown's Christmas celebration, she helps him believe in himself — and in love — as he prepares to become king.
"Christmas at The Plaza" — December 18th
After realizing her relationship is falling apart, historian Jessica is hired to create a historical Christmas exhibition for The Plaza. She finds herself spending a great deal of time with Nick, a decorator who's also working at the hotel, and must pick who she'll spend Christmas at the Plaza with.
"Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe" — January 1st
Darcy is proud of her hard work, and the fact that she started her own company instead of joining her father. When she returns home for Christmas, she's forced to plan a charity even with rival restaurant owner Luke. As Darcy works on the event and begins to mend her broken relationships, she realizes what's truly important to her.
