It’s not wintertime without a fresh brew of hot chocolate! I’ve been meaning to romanticize this upcoming holiday season as much as possible, and I simply can’t do so without this essential beverage that leaves me feeling all warm and fuzzy inside. I'm kind of a baby when it comes to the cold, but hot chocolate has always been my go-to cure.

So, without further ado, here are the highest-quality grocery store hot chocolates, all perfect for this time of year.

Amazon Silly Cow Hot Chocolate I know the struggles of gluten allergies, as my sister has a pretty intense gluten intolerance. Luckily, Silly Cow offers a gluten-free and non-GMO option! The best part is it’s just as chocolatey and sugary as your average cup of hot chocolate.

Amazon Swiss Miss Hot Chocolate Oh, the memories. Swiss Miss' hot chocolate was a staple in my household when I was growing up. My family and I loved brewing a cup of it while watching our favorite holiday movies. It’s a reliable flavor that still holds up for me, even all these years later.

Amazon McSteven's Hot Chocolate If you have a major sweet tooth (guilty!) McSteven’s Double Chocolate Cocoa is definitely for you. It doesn’t beat around the bush when it comes to sugar, so it’s best consumed by people who need their sweet tooth satiated, stat.

Amazon Numi Drinking Chocolate Alternatively, if you like your food and beverages on the savory side (also guilty,) you’re gonna want to look at Numi's hot chocolate mix. I love its sweet and salty combo! I find it's best paired with a sprinkling of mini marshmallows.

Amazon 365 By Whole Foods Organic Hot Cocoa This is an utterly delicious and somewhat-healthier option for those who want to enjoy the winter festivities and know they’re putting something good into their bodies. On my quest to eat healthier this year, I gave this hot chocolate a try, and I was not disappointed.

Target Good & Gather Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix If you’re a dark chocolate fanatic (like me), look no further. This Good & Gather Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix is as creamy and decadent as the label promises.

Amazon Equal Exchange Organic Dark Hot Chocolate Here’s another organic option for dark chocolate lovers who want a rich, refined flavor in every sip. It has a mature, less-sweet taste, so it’s best to be enjoyed by adults who still want to experience the merry bliss of the holiday season without an overloaded flavor.

Amazon Starbucks Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa I love the bold flavor from Starbucks' hot chocolate. This is the ultimate toasty beverage for icy winter days!

