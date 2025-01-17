We FINALLY Know When Greta Gerwig's Netflix 'Narnia' Movie Is Coming
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Greta Gerwig isn't only changing the movie game with films like Barbie, she's changing how we're able to watch them. Because while Netflix has the rights to her upcoming Narnia films, they just announced that the newmovie is coming to the big screen — and confirmed its release date. And as a movie theater gal, I have tears in my eyes just thinking about it. So grab your gorgeous gowns, capes, and crowns, because we're going back through the wardrobe.
Here’s what we know about Greta Gerwig’s Narnia release date, and its theatrical release.
Greta Gerwig's Narnia is coming to theaters for the holiday season.
Narnia will be released in theaters on November 26, 2026 and will start streaming on Netflix December 25, 2026. This is literally the perfect time to watch this movie with your friends and family because Narnia is the ultimate cozy holiday watch!
While Greta Gerwig's Chronicles of Narnia adaptation is coming to Netflix on Christmas Day, Variety confirms it'll open in theaters for the two weeks before it hits the streamer. And not only is it coming to theaters, it's coming to IMAX! That means we'll all be able to experience the magic on the best screens possible — and escape the real world for a little while.
An IMAX release is definitely not normal for Netflix, and it shows just how powerful Greta (and her movies) are. I have no doubt releasing it in theaters is the best move, and according to a source for the LA Times, the movie will come to 1,000 to 1,800 screens across the country. I'll be the one in full costume.
And the movie starts filming this summer.
Producer Amy Pascal told Deadline that the new Narnia movie will start shooting in July 2025, which means we could get a casting announcement any day. I've still got my fingers crossed that Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet make an appearance — especially after Timothée showed up to the Golden Globes wearing his scarf in a very Tumnus manner.
And after Joseph Quinn evaded a Narnia question in a Gladiator II interview, I'm wondering whether we'll see him in the new movie too!
Are you excited that The Chronicles of Narnia is coming back to the big screen? It's like I'm reliving the best days of my childhood! Here are 10 Most-Anticipated Book-To-Film Adaptations We Can't Wait To See In 2025 for all you other book & movie lovers out there.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!