OMG, Greta Gerwig Already Has A 'Barbie 2' Idea — And It's In "Early Stages"
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
2023 was the "Year of the Girl" thanks to Barbie, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift — and it looks like we could be getting another year of all things empowering because Barbie 2 is reportedly in the early stages of development. The movie, which brought in $1.4 billion (yes, BILLION!) worldwide follows Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) as they explore the real world, meet Gloria (America Ferrera) and Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt), and deal with everything from existentialism to Will Ferrell & the patriarchy. And we can't get enough.
Here's everything we know about those Greta Gerwig Barbie 2 movie rumors.
A 'Barbie 2' is reportedly in "early stages" from Great Gerwig & Noah Baumbach.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Greta Gerwig is currently gearing up to film her first Narnia Netflix movie during the summer of 2025, but multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the writer-director is in the "early stages" of developing an idea for a Barbie movie sequel. (Even though both Greta & Noah Baumbach's team and Warner Bros. say this is not true). So only time will tell!
The Little Women director has been vocal about only wanting to pursue a sequel should the story be just right, “My North Star is, what do I deeply love? What do I really care about? What’s the story underneath this story?” Greta said in her acceptance speech at Time’s Women of the Year honors (via THR). “If I find the undertow, then we get it. If I don’t find an undertow, there’s no more.”
She also told People ahead of the first film that she hoped the movie "is the launch of a world and a bunch of different Barbie movies."
"There’s a tone and a humor and a joy, and obviously the world is so beautiful," she says. "I want to go back to Barbie Land."
And there's one detail I would love to see from Margot Robbie's Barbie & Ryan Gosling's Ken.
While we're nowhere near learning what Greta Gerwig's potential Barbie sequel could be about, I'd love to see Ken play more of an active role in the second movie. I found it so fascinating that the first movie ended, not only with Ken realizing his entire life revolved around Barbie and that he needed to let her go, but also with Barbie admitting all the women took the Kens for granted.
If we get a Barbie 2, I want to see Barbie flourish alongside Sasha and Gloria, but I'm also hoping we get a peek into the new Barbieland to see how the Barbies and Kens have created a different, harmonious world together. (Although I'm hoping everything's still pink). Who knows — maybe it could inspire some IRL peace and love too. Art is meant to comfort, inspire, and push us to be better, and nobody is doing that better than Greta Gerwig.
What would you want to see in a Barbie 2? Let us know in the comments and check out our Barbie movie review for more on the worldwide sensation.
