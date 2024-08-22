This Clean Beauty Line Saved Me From Breakouts — Here's My Full Review
I don't think I appreciated my acne-free skin days enough last month because I broke out on my forehead and near my upper lip as soon as August started. My pimples have been incredibly stubborn, so I've had to go back to the drawing board and start with the basics.
As much as I typically can get away with mismatching my skincare products, my skin doesn't respond to that when it's in rage mode. Thankfully, I found Farmacy Beauty's Green collection, and it's been my saving grace. Their products help calm any irritation my skin is experiencing, and all I have to do is stick with their curated routine for a couple of weeks without using too many other products. Is it worth it, you ask? I could say just say yes, but I'll let you be the judge by getting to know this clean beauty line, how I use a few of their products, and more!
What is Farmacy Beauty's Green line?
Sephora
Farmacy Beauty's Green collection is formulated to gently cleanse, exfoliate, hydrate, and protect skin. Created with oily, combination, and sensitive skin in mind, you'll find moringa (anti-aging and detoxifying properties) and papaya (helps removed dead skin cells and clears unhappy pores) are the main driving forces behind it.
It's also a certified clean beauty brand that's made with parabens and mineral oil, not to mention it's cruelty-free and the packaging is waste-free. You know I love products that are sustainable for our skin and the environment!
Why do I use Farmacy Beauty's Green collection?
Jasmine Williams
My skin has come a long way from being full of pimples and dark spots, but it's nowhere near perfect. I still experience small breakouts and my pores are always visible. When this happens, I try to primarily stick with using products from the same brand in the first four steps of my skincare routine.
I started narrowing down how many cleansing, toning, and moisturizing products I use about 10 years ago because I noticed my skin reacted better to that. My beauty organizer says otherwise, but that's becauseI'm not afraid to use other products when the situation calls for it. I just prefer to go back to the basics when my skin is feeling angry at something I've eaten, stress, environmental factors, etc.
So, how do I actually incorporate the Farmacy Beauty Green Collection into my skincare routine? I'm glad you asked!
My Skincare Routine While Using Farmacy Beauty's Green Collection
Jasmine Williams
Step One: Farmacy Beauty Whipped Greens Oil-Free Foaming Cleanser
Before I use Farmacy Beauty's Whipped Greens Oil-Free Foaming Cleanser, I dampen my face first. I like to think it helps signal to my skin that it's time to be cleansed, plus I can work the product in better.
Like the name says, it's an oil-free cleanser that's also pH-balanced and free of harsh soaps! It works its way into pores to gently remove any dirt and excess oil without leaving your skin feeling raw.
I'm serious: my skin feels squeaky clean and suspiciously soft every time I use it. I say 'suspiciously' because I tend to stare at my skin to see if it's going to start peeling or breaking out five minutes after using this cleanser. But nothing adverse ever happens, so I go on my merry way!
It does take some effort to get the product out, BUT you also don't need a lot for this cleanser to get the job done. A little truly goes a long way. I also want to mention that the cleanser is tinged green so you're not surprised. I don't want you to think you have a defective product — Farmacy Beauty just loves themes, so the color is on par with their aptly named collection.
Jasmine Williams
Step Two: Farmacy Beauty Deep Sweep 2% BHA Pore Cleaning Toner
My pores need extra TLC, which is why I follow up with Farmacy Beauty's Deep Sweep 2% BHA Cleaning Toner. It's an alcohol-free toner that not only deep cleans pores, but it also exfoliates and controls oil. I think I just heard a chorus of people with combination skin cheering, but I could be hearing things.
The point is, this toner doesn't sting after you use a cleanser which is ideal for anyone. I've used some toners that hurt and it makes me less inclined to use them.
Even if I'm using something like Kate Somerville's Sulfur Cleanser, I never stray away from using this toner.
Jasmine Williams
Step Three: Farmacy Beauty Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer
Every step of my skincare routine is important to me, but I really don't like to skip moisturizing my skin. It's true that Farmacy Beauty's Whipped Greens Oil-Free Foaming Cleanser and the Deep Sweep 2% BHA Pore Cleaning Toner make my skin soft, but that doesn't mean I shouldn't follow up with a moisturizer to lock that all in.
Oddly enough, I didn't realize I should be using an oil-free moisturizer until I tried this a couple of years ago. In addition to being hydrating, it helps balance your skin's natural oils and works to continue cleaning your pores. Sounds cool, right? That's not all! It's also free from fragrances and feels weightless on the skin.
P.S. Don't be surprised — it's also slightly green!
Jasmine Williams
Step Four: Farmacy Beauty Green Defense Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
After my skin is cleansed, toned, and moisturized, I reach for Farmacy Beauty's Green Defense Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 whether I plan to be inside most of the day or not. I realized a long time ago that not using sunscreen on a daily basis was contributing to more hyperpigmentation, so I changed my tune quickly.
This particular product protects against UVA and UVB rays without being greasy. It's practically invisible so there's no scary white caste left behind either. If I'm wearing makeup, it works well with my e.l.f. beauty power grip primer for makeup — it makes for the perfect combination of matte and dewy!
Is it safe to use if you have sensitive skin?
Jasmine Williams
In addition to having combination skin, someone thought it would be cool to add in extra sensitivity to my biological make up. It's annoying when you're trying to find beauty products that don't cause breakouts and allergic reactions, but Farmacy Beauty is the first non-drugstore brand that's been a girl's girl for my skin.
Even though the products are formulated with moringa and papaya, your skin could still have an adverse reaction. Make sure you read the ingredients to see if there's anything you're allergic to, and do a patch test if you decide to buy the cleanser, toner, or gel moisturizer!
Shop The Full Farmacy Beauty Green Collection + Sets
Farmacy
Whipped Greens Oil-Free Foaming Cleanser
Farmacy Beauty
Green Defense Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Farmacy
Clear Complexion Duo
Farmacy
Pore-Fect Trio Kit
Follow our Amazon storefront for more of Brit + Co's beauty restock faves!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Sephora
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.