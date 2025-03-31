My love for making latte recipes has come to a halt with the news I need to balance my hormones. I could curse the sky for this minor inconvenience, but I've been testing low-to-no caffeine coffee alternatives to curb my sadness. Thanks to Google, I've found 10 of the best products ever created.

I know this sounds far-fetched, but I think I may opt to drink them more often than relying on things full of acidic caffeine!

Scroll to find the best low-to-no caffeine coffee alternatives that boosts your energy without being harsh on your body.

Low Caffeine Coffee Alternatives Live Conscious

Live Conscious Beyond Brew Vanilla Latte Starting off with the first coffee alternative I've tried, Live Conscious' Beyond Brew Vanilla Latte is high on my list because almost forgot I wasn't drinking my Nescaf Gold Instant Coffeelatte mix. My favorite thing about it is how easy it is on my tummy. Coffee usually gives me an extreme case of gas cramps, but this doesn't. I think it's because it's filled with ingredients like turkey tail and other probiotics!

Everyday Dose Everyday Dose Mushroom Coffee Next up is Everyday Dose's Mushroom Coffee! Made with 80% less coffee than other brands, it's way better than Dr. Robotnik's recipes in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. It's easy on digestive and nervous systems because it's full of ingredients like collagen, chaga, and lion's mane. So, you get the boost of energy without the weird jitters and pained run to the bathroom!

MUD/WTR MUD/WTR Matcha Starter Kit Is Matcha coffee-adjacent? It depends on who you ask, but it's technically not. I just love drinking it when I feel like I've exhausted my go-to latte drink. MUD/WTR's starter kit only has 55g of caffeine in it which is a better alternative than your go-to coffee drink. Trust me!

No Caffeine Coffee Alternatives World Wide Botanicals World Wide Botanicals French Chicory Root Brew-Like Coffee Not only is this coffee alternative caffeine free, but it's not acidic either! I especially love that how the chicory breaks down into a healthy prebiotic that helps the right kind of bacteria flourish in your digestive tract. Knowing that most illnesses begin in our stomachs, I love how this promotes a healthy version of what coffee lovers typically drink.

Anthony's Goods Anthony's Goods Instant Chicory Root Do you need another reason to drink chicory root? Not really, but Anthony's Goods has another alternative that's just as good as World Wide Botanicals' version. Besides being caffeine-free, this product's also gluten-free and has non-GMO properties. The taste is just an extra benefit!

Rasa Koffee Rasa Koffee Original Adaptogenic Mushroom Coffee What I want? More mushroom coffee ASAP! This vegan product is also great for anyone who's following a Whole 30 or Ayurvedic diet. It has 13 natural herbs in it and helps you feel less stressed with each cup you drink. How's that for an incentive to reach for coffee alternatives?

Walmart Cafix All Natural Instant Beverage Crystals Calling all barley lovers! I've found instant coffee crystals that are 100% caffeine-free! Amazingly enough, Cafix has figured out how to leave out the ingredient that makes some of us experience a post-coffee crash and I love that. I will say it's a little pricey for Instant Coffee, but you don't need to use that much.

Teeccino Teeccino Turkey Tail Astragalus — Toasted Maple The name 'Turkey Tail' may sound hilarious, but this blend is so good it's not funny. It's another acid-free, pre-biotic drink that doesn't taste like raw mushrooms (so important) and it brews like your favorite drink. Not bad.

Banyan Botanicals Banyan Bitter & Bold Coffee Alternative With Chicory & Dandelion If you don't need a ton of sugar or caramel syrup in your coffee, you'll enjoy drinking this chicory and dandelion mix. It a;so has adaptogens and prebiotics for a bold flavor you'll enjoy before a busy day. Plus, the fact it's caffeine-free is another added bonus.

Sip Herbals Sip Herbals Peppermint Mocha Superfood Coffee Alternative Did you really think I'd forget to include something that tastes festive? I couldn't leave this coffee alternative off the list because it combines "antioxidant-rich carob and soothing peppermint" together for a taste that feels like someone's throwing a Christmas party in your mouth.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more healthy food and drink alternatives!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.