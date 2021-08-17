13 Caffeine-Free Beverages That Will Leave You Feeling Refreshed
Nothing says summer like a cool, refreshing drink — and if you're anything like us, you're in the mood for a few more sips of summer before the warm weather comes to a close. We know you're busy soaking in the last few sunny days of your travels before the kids go back to school and you redo your office. Check out these 13 caffeine-free drinks you can buy or DIY for a cool end to your August.
Blackberry Lime Fizz
All you need for this colorful drink is a can of LaCroix Curaté Muré Pepino, some blackberries, and a couple of limes. We can't wait to make all 11 La Croix mocktails on this list!
Simply Smoothie Strawberry Banana Drink ($4)
Start your morning off fruity with this non-GMO sip. If you're more of an at-home smoothie fan, rest assured: These babies are made with only not-from-concentrate fruit juices and purees.
Homemade Berry Lemonade
With blackberries, strawberries, and lemon juice, this lemonade might be one of the tastiest drinks we've ever had. We also love the berry garnish!
Jarritos Mandarina Soft Drink ($17 for 6)
This Mexican soda is sweetened with only natural sugar and is a yummy treat for any summer day.
DIY Pink Drink
Out of the 11 DIY Starbucks drinks on this list, the homemade Pink Drink just might be our favorite. Experiment with the ratio of coconut milk to juice until you find a mix that you like.
Watermelon Strawberry and Lemon Balm Water
Stay hydrated with some good old H2O, but spruce it up with watermelon and strawberries for some extra flavor!
Pamplemousse La Croix and Lavender Mocktail
Refreshing and tasty, mocktails are great for kids, expecting moms, and anyone else who just wants a truly refreshing sip. This grapefruit and lavender recipe is proof.
Traditional Medicinals Organic Botanical Blends Blood Orange Tea ($14)
Cherry Limeade Smoothie
We love smoothies because they can double as breakfast. Add some almond milk for a smoother finish, and pair with any of the other cherry recipes in this roundup!.
Rainbow Coconut Water Mocktail
Fruit and coconut water is just a combo that cannot be beat. The key to making your drink fancy is MAJORLY loading up on the fruit. Seriously: The goal is to make this almost like a mini-breakfast.
OLIPOP Cherry Vanilla Sparkling Tonic ($37 for 12)
This soda is equal parts healthy and delicious. It's got prebiotics, plant fiber, and botanicals for a sweet drink that also supports your digestion.
DIY Kombucha
This drink is great all year because it'll keep you cool during the summer and remind you of warmer days during the winter. Consider it the mojito of kombucha.
bubly Sparkling Water Tropical Thrill Variety Pack ($12 for 18)
These mango, lime, and grapefruit drinks take sparkling water to a whole new level.
Which caffeine-free drink is your go-to? Follow us on Pinterest for more recipe inspiration!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- 5 Best Apps of the Week: An App That Tracks Caffeine Intake + More ... ›
- 19 Essential Vegan Drinks to Keep You Warm This Winter - Brit + Co ›
- Trying to Quit Coffee? Try These 4 Healthy Energy-Boosting ... ›
- 5 Caffeine-Free Ways to Stay Energized Throughout the Workday ... ›
- We Tried Starbucks' Keto Pink Drink… and the Internet Cannot Be ... ›
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!