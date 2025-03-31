Matcha Lovers, Beware: A "Global Matcha Shortage” Is On The Way

Leaders in the matcha industry are predicting a matcha shortage this spring. Sparked by a huge surge in demand, it’s possible that your go-to drink could be affected.

Here’s everything you need to know about this season’s matcha shortage.

Nataliya Vaitkevich / PEXELS Per The Japan Times , increased demand for matcha powder put an “unprecedented strain” on the tea industry last year, and the same effect is predicted to take place in 2025. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Japan saw a 185% increase in matcha production from 2010 to 2023 in order to keep up with demand from cafes and home baristas around the world, The Japan Times reports.

Cup of Couple / PEXELS Seeing that over half of Japan’s matcha is exported internationally, matcha lovers are looking toward the country for their green tea fix. Search interest for matcha has nearly quadrupled over the past 5 years, and it shows no sign of slowing down.

Olena Bohovyk / PEXELS This year, mostly organic matcha strains will be affected by the shortage, though lower-grade varieties could face the same issues if consumers begin reaching for them in favor of organic offerings. While top-tier, organic strains like ceremonial-grade matcha are known for being sweeter and smoother, the lower-grade kinds like culinary-grade matcha are noticeably more bitter and don't have the same vibrant color.

Charlotte May / PEXELS Matcha can only be harvested in the springtime, so though a shortage may be happening now, there’s hope for increased supply in the near future. This year’s harvest will start in April.



Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS Even though production will ramp up, Jason Eng of Kametani Tea in Japan, a company that produces matcha for beverage companies around the world, says: “This year will be an interesting one. We haven’t hit a point yet where we’re going to run out, but it’s going to be really tight this autumn – not just for us but for everybody. The demand is off the charts.”

