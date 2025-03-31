Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Brit + Co Logo

Uh oh – here's what to know.

Matcha Lovers, Beware: A "Global Matcha Shortage” Is On The Way

Matcha Shortage 2025
Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMar 31, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Leaders in the matcha industry are predicting a matcha shortage this spring. Sparked by a huge surge in demand, it’s possible that your go-to drink could be affected.

Here’s everything you need to know about this season’s matcha shortage.

Matcha Shortage 2025

Nataliya Vaitkevich / PEXELS

Per The Japan Times, increased demand for matcha powder put an “unprecedented strain” on the tea industry last year, and the same effect is predicted to take place in 2025.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Japan saw a 185% increase in matcha production from 2010 to 2023 in order to keep up with demand from cafes and home baristas around the world, The Japan Timesreports.

Matcha Shortage 2025

Cup of Couple / PEXELS

Seeing that over half of Japan’s matcha is exported internationally, matcha lovers are looking toward the country for their green tea fix. Search interest for matcha has nearly quadrupled over the past 5 years, and it shows no sign of slowing down.

Matcha Shortage 2025

Olena Bohovyk / PEXELS

This year, mostly organic matcha strains will be affected by the shortage, though lower-grade varieties could face the same issues if consumers begin reaching for them in favor of organic offerings. While top-tier, organic strains like ceremonial-grade matcha are known for being sweeter and smoother, the lower-grade kinds like culinary-grade matcha are noticeably more bitter and don't have the same vibrant color.

Matcha Shortage 2025

Charlotte May / PEXELS

Matcha can only be harvested in the springtime, so though a shortage may be happening now, there’s hope for increased supply in the near future. This year’s harvest will start in April.

Matcha Shortage 2025

Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS

Even though production will ramp up, Jason Eng of Kametani Tea in Japan, a company that produces matcha for beverage companies around the world, says: “This year will be an interesting one. We haven’t hit a point yet where we’re going to run out, but it’s going to be really tight this autumn – not just for us but for everybody. The demand is off the charts.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for more food news!

food newsmatchafood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

Weekly Horoscope March 30
Horoscopes

Your Weekly Horoscope Is In — & It's "Magical" For These 5 Signs

the white lotus season 3 killer theory poisonous fruit smoothie
Entertainment

Everyone's Convinced 'The White Lotus' Told Us The Killer In The Very First Episode

where to watch 1923 season 2
Entertainment

Everything You Need To Know About The '1923' Season Finale After THAT Death

sydney sweeney glen powell attend glen's sister's wedding
Celebrity News

Um, Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell Were "Real Close" At His Sister's Wedding

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit