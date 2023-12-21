15 Colored Tights That Let You Chase The Rainbow
You haven't truly worn a world of color until you've worn colorful tights. With them, you can transform your legs into vibrant canvases for all the outfit ideas in your head! Seriously – they pair well with mini dresses, slip skirts, and fun shoes like kitten heels and Mary Janes. Colorful tights are playful and fun, bringing dopamine dressing to life. In this post, explore a variety of hues, patterns, and textures that will elevate your outfits and help you make a style statement. 🌈
Tabbisocks Opaque Zokki Colored Tights
Get playful with this deep olive color for your first pair of colorful tights. It's not overly dramatic, but still has enough color to bring some visual interest.
Oroblu 50-Denier Tights in Marine
This blue-ish purple is to die for! It's classy enough to dress up, but can also be paired in a more casual fashion.
Sahabowi Tights
Yellow is the #1 way to go for an unforgettable ensemble. Accessorize a basic black dress and heels with these colorful tights for heads to turn.
HEIST The Sixty High Opaque Tights
These red colorful tights are screamingChristmas party, but they'll work just as well for summertime functions.
Wolford Aurora 70 Tights
Royal blue is a total "It" girl color. Don it with some kitten heels to make a mega fashion power move.
Urban Outfitters Maude Lace Tight
If you don't want to dive too deep into colorful tights just yet, this white style with floral lace will give you a good introduction to accessorizing with tights.
EVERSWE High Waist Tights
These rainbow tights are extra AF, giving you all the more reason to wear them. They'd look lovely for any season, but I could see 'em working well in the springtime with a solid mini dress.
By Anthropologie Daisy Lace Tights
Step out in this bold green, and prepare to turn heads. The spotted pattern on this pair gives it that wow-factor.
By Anthropologie Sheer Tights
I'm living for this lavender hue! They tap into the styles of the 1970's in the cutest way possible.
Urban Outfitters Ally Clover Pointelle Tights
These warm-colored tights will be the perfect pick for fall fashion!
Calzedonia 50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights
Channel the Barbie vibes to the max by donning these pink tights.
Hansel From Basel All That Shimmers Tights
These sparkly tights were made for holiday celebrations! Bring your New Year's outfit idea to life by wearing them with flats and a cute dress of your choice. The mint green brings something entirely different from your regular tights.
Free People Gardern Portrait Tight
These unique colorful tights boast patterns of florals and greenery that recall all the spring feels. They would look so darling with a denim skirt and boots, and are sure to leave your look noticeable.
Urban Outfitters Classic Sheer Tights
These sheer tights give your legs a romantic pink sheen to wear with mini skirts and dresses.
CozyWow Semi Opaque Footed Tights
These colorful tights are more opaque, making them appropriate for everyday wear. But don't go with a boring color – go bold with this blue!
Sign up for our newsletter to shop more new year-ready fashion picks!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Free People.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.