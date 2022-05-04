Dopamine Dressing Will Turn Your 2022 Closet Into A Mood Boost
Long gone are the days of muted neutrals and colorless 'fits. Dopamine dressing — one of Pinterest's hottest fashion trends for 2022 — is all about adding bold, bright colors to your outfits, your shoes, and your accessories. There are no rules when it comes to putting these outfit together, and we're going crazy with different shades, patterns, and silhouettes. Keep scrolling for a breakdown on this trend *and* some ideas for how to add it to your own summer wardrobe.
What Is Dopamine Dressing?
Dopamine dressing (which get its name from dopamine, a chemical that helps your brain register pleasure) is all about picking pieces that make you feel good. And it goes beyond wearing something that gives you a confidence boost. Similar to the way that specific paint colors affect your mood, dressing in bright colors can make you feel more cheerful. Bonus points if you pick your favorite color!
Why Choose Dopamine Dressing Over Another Trend?
Image via Hong Nguyen/Unsplash
History shows that after a hard time, fashion reflects when people start to feel hopeful again — like all the color and volume in the post-war fashion of the 1950s. We already tend to wear more colorful and fun outfitsduring the summer months, but dopamine dressing is a way to add even more celebration to our lives after the last two and a half years. It's like a party for your closet!
Dopamine Dressing Ideas
Electric Blue Outfit
This vibrant color is a great pick and it's also one of the ideas that's trending on Pinterest. Blue will leave you feeling calm and collected, but the electric tone gives an edge that's perfect for summer.
Fuchsia Dress
This punchy mix between pink and purple is super fun and it makes for a standout pick. Because the color is so bold, you can get away with no jewelry if you want to... or you can add it on anyway! Play with silhouettes and eye-catching details that will make things more fun, or keep the design simple to let the color take center stage.
Rainbow Dress
If you want to dress in multiple colors, there's no better way to do that than a rainbow dress! There are a ton of ways to incorporate multiple colors into one piece, from tiers to polka dots to gradient dresses.
Extra Ideas
Dopamine dressing isn't just for your closet! It's never been easier (or trendier) to add some extra color and texture to your beauty routine and your home decor.
For Your Vanity
Try eyeshadow shades you've never tried before, or go with a multi-colored mani. You can even match your beauty look to the colors in your outfit!
For Your Home
Artwork isn't the only way you can add extra life to your space. Pick a vibrant paint color for your walls, or buy that pink velvet couch you've been eyeing.
Featured image via Hong Nguyen/Unsplash.
