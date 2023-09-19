How To Style A Slip Skirt For Work
Dressing for the office isn't always easy, especially when you’ve got a dress code to adhere to. On the days you simply can’t bear to wear pants, try reaching for a slip skirt!
Slip skirts are typically made from lightweight materials like satin or silk, making them incredibly comfortable to wear during long work days. They’re also often *so* flattering, due to their A-line or straight silhouettes that complement all different body types. Slip skirts definitely won’t go out of style anytime soon, so they can serve as a dependable work wardrobe staple for years to come.
Come along with us as we explore 6 easy ways to style a slip skirt for work. Remember that office dress codes can vary widely, so it's important to adapt these tips to your workplace's specific guidelines. Always ensure that your outfit is appropriate for your particular office culture and industry.
Styling Tips For Wearing A Slip Skirt To Work
Free People Frankie Cable Sweater
1. With a chunky sweater.
If your office space is a tad chilly, picking out a chunky sweater will keep you warm so you can focus better and hit all your productivity goals. You could wear the sweater tucked into or out of the slip skirt, based on your comfort level and dress code. Pair the ensemble with a pair of Mary Janes or platform loafers to lean on-trend.
2. Pair a matching blazer.
Go on and rock an office-friendly suit set by throwing on a blazer that matches your slip skirt of choice! This black style will help you pull off a professional look when worn with a black slip skirt – but feel free to mix and match.
3. With a layered sweater vest.
Wearing a sweater vest over a basic baby tee is a simple way to step up your work 'fits. When worn alongside a slip skirt, the pieces will look formal and ready to get to work! While this pick is definitely colorful, you could opt for a more neutral piece that is a better fit for your office.
Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Crew Bodysuit
4. Over a long-sleeve bodysuit.
Bodysuits make getting dressed extremely easy. Just slide right into one, then put your slip skirt on over it for a two-step routine. Rock some low heels or pumps with this pair for a super chic meeting outfit.
Gap 100% Organic Cotton Tie-Neck Pintuck Perfect Shirt
5. Wear a button-down shirt tied in the front.
Button-down blouses were meant for office wear. Whichever style you pick, you can wear it in a plethora of ways. For example, you could tie it in the front for a cropped look, or tuck it into your slip skirt for a more done-up vibe.
6. Under a statement belt.
Statement belts draw more eyes to your slip skirt, and can also help section off your outfit for a more flattering fit. This woven leather piece will pair *so* well with other neutral accessories, like purses and headbands.
Our Favorite Slip Skirts For Work Wear
Urban Outfitters Winona Satin Maxi Skirt
Bring the big Beyoncé energy to your deskside by rockin' this silvery slip skirt.
J.Crew Gwyneth Slip Skirt
This style comes fitted with a flexible elastic waistband that'll keep you comfy every hour of the day.
Madewell The Layton Midi Slip Skirt
This breezy slip skirt is great for feeling confident and cozy when you're in the zone. If it's cold out, simply layer some tights underneath to keep warm.
Anthropologie The Elyse Slip Skirt
This mossy green hue is fall's perfect match, and can pair well with a range of colors for your top.
Abercrombie & Fitch Satin Column Maxi Skirt
To style this slip skirt for work, try playing with different textures. Since it's silky and smooth, you could wear a textured knit top or a structured jacket for commuting.
