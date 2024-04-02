The Produce In Season For April
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Farmer's market season is swiftly approaching, and though you wanna reach for just about everything out on stands (us, too), there's a special select group of produce in season right now! Shopping produce that's in season ensures you're getting fruits and vegetables at their highest quality in terms of texture, flavor, and shelf life.
This is the produce in season for April! We've also listed some amazing recipe ideas to use up each produce pick.
*Make sure to save this list for your next grocery trip or farmer's market adventure!*
Photo by Karolina Grabowska / PEXELS
Strawberries
Strawberries are one of the yummiest produce in season for April, since they can taste like literal candy when ripe. They're just a classic when it comes to spring fruits!
What to make:
Photo by Kulbir / PEXELS
Rhubarb
Rhubarb is a stalk vegetable that blooms beautifully in spring. It's commonly used in pies, but you could also make some boozy cocktails with rhubarb! Here are a few ideas to get you started.
What to make:
Photo by Timur Weber / PEXELS
Mango
Mango is oh-so tropical, lending a blissful vacation vibe to any recipe. From drinks to snacks, you can count on mango to be super juicy this season. Try one of our recipes!
What to make:
Photo by Any Lane / PEXELS
Kiwi
Kiwis pack a nutritious punch, supplying more than twice your recommended daily amount of vitamin C. We adore that they're an immune-boosting fruit and can taste like candy when eaten at peak ripeness!
What to make:
Photo by Aleksandar Pasaric / PEXELS
Pineapple
We could honestly eat an entire pineapple by ourselves. It's that yummy! Pineapple is equally yummy in savory dishes as it is in sweet ones, and we have plenty of recipe ideas to explore with this produce in season.
What to make:
Photo by Eva Bronzini / PEXELS
Beets
Beets are famous for being rich in antioxidants, which is helpful especially if you're trying to eat an anti-inflammatory diet. Try one of these recipe ideas for a nutritious boost!
What to make:
Photo by Karolina Grabowska / PEXELS
Citrus
Citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits, limes, and lemons thrive this time of year! Use 'em to make juice, mix 'em into sauces and dips, or make them the star of your recipes and cocktails!
What to make:
Photo by Ready Made / PEXELS
Avocado
Avocado can be used in recipes way beyond your regular avocado toast. Take advantage of this produce in season this April by making spreads, dips, sauces, and more with this green fruit!
What to make:
Photo by Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS
Broccoli
Good ol' broc is rich in vitamins and antioxidants, and you don't have to eat it plain if you don't want to! Broccoli makes an excellent side dish for pastas and casseroles, plus it gets pretty yum when you roast it in the oven.
What to make:
Photo by This Is Zun / PEXELS
Carrots
Carrots, whether you eat them crunchy or cooked down, are the perfect spring veggie. You may know carrots for being able to benefit your vision, but they also can lower cholesterol levels and even help prevent cancer! Sneaking carrots into soups or salads is an easy way to make use of the seasonal veg.
What to make:
Photo by Yaroslav Shuraev / PEXELS
Spinach
We all loathed spinach as kids, but it's gained some real appeal since we've grown up! Spinach is another easy produce in season that you can sneak into recipes like smoothies and pasta sauces. We can't forget a classic spinach dip, either!
What to make:
Photo by RDNE Stock Project / PEXELS
Artichokes
Fresh artichokes are a blast to cook with if you've never tried it! They'll be super fresh and tasty when you pick them up from your local market. If you're wondering what to do with this piece of produce, we've got a few ideas...
What to make:
Photo by R Khalil / PEXELS
Peas
Peas are such an underrated vegetable, in our opinion. They're great when eaten alone, but they also help bulk up soups, pastas, and more. You could even make a delish risotto with some peas!
What to make:
Photo by Mali Maeder / PEXELS
Radishes
Radishes aren't particularly tasty on their own, but they make excellent garnishes for salads, sandwiches, and even tacos. They pack a healthy punch with vitamin C and calcium!
What to make:
Lead photo by Vanessa Loring / PEXELS.
