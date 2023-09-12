18 Pairs Of Mary Janes Flats For Creating Classic Charm
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Step into timeless style and undeniable comfort with Mary Jane flats! These iconic shoes have been a footwear favorite for generations, seamlessly blending classic style with modern flair. Whether you're strolling through the city or dancing the night away, Mary Jane flats are the go-to choice for a fashionable stride. Our favorite pairs wait for you below!
Madewell The Greta Ballet Flat
Sometimes it's best to go no-frills. These Mary Janes are a solid wardrobe staple and will last you for seasons to come.
Cole Haan Bridge Mary Jane Flat
Elevated with a touch of class, these shiny buckled shoes are great for sporting at formal dinners or parties. Or formal dinner parties, if that's more your vibe.
G.H.BASS Mary Jane Weejuns Loafer
This hybrid loafer-Mary Jane pair is expertly constructed to withstand prolonged weathering and wear.
Old Navy Mary Jane Square-Toe Ballet Flats
The square toe is evidently in, and lucky for you, you can get the look at an affordable price with these Mary Janes flats from Old Navy.
Steve Madden Berdine Ballet Flat
Lean into balletcore by flaunting a blush pink flat!
Naturalizer Kelly Mary Jane Flat
Naturalizer shoes are notoriously comfy. This style will simultaneously provide style and function whenever you slip into 'em.
J.Crew Zoe Strappy Flats
These black and gold Mary Jane flats make a bold statement, using contrasting colors to catch eyes and turn heads.
VIVAIA Margot Mary Janes
Fitted with a unique v-shape at the toes, these VIVAIA shoes surely stand out from the crowd.
Open Edit Regina Mary Jane Pointed Toe Flat
The pointed toe and the thin strap details work together to present a dainty shoe style, perfect for pairing with dresses and flowy skirts.
ZARA Monochromatic Fabric Mary Janes
The fabric on this design is super malleable, stretching comfortably with each step you take.
Vionic Joseline Mary Jane
Deep reds are about to be everywhere this fall, so tackle two fashion trends in one by rocking these comfort-forward Mary Janes.
Camper Right Leather Ballerinas
The wide, distinctive strap atop these ballet-inspired flats will hold your foot in place as you jet around town.
Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flat
This preppy pair could match well with tights or sheer socks for the fall!
J.Crew Anya Mary Jane Flats
Classic and clean, these Mary Janes flats can be worn with just about anything in your closet.
Steve Madden Violette Flat
If you're going to step out, make it shiny!
Rothy's The Square Mary Jane
These shoes deliver nothing but coziness.
Lisa Says Gah Mia Mary Jane
Everyone will be asking where you got these Mary Janes when you wear them out. The square toe and low heel make for a stylish duo.
Steve Madden Vinetta Black Leather
Ideal for errands or special occasions, these black Mary Janes are simply gorgeous.
Sign up for our shopping newsletter for more seasonal styles!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Lisa Says Gah.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.