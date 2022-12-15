40 Unexpected New Year's Eve Outfit Ideas That Will Make You Stand Out
We will never get enough of New Year's Eve outfits that consist of sequins, glitter, and metallics, but we've noticed how easy it is to show up to a NYE party in outfits that *exclusively* feature those details. This year, break away from the usual mirrorball look for colors, textures, and silhouettes that will set you apart from the crowd. From velvet to tulle (and some sequins and glitter too because we couldn't resist), these unexpected looks will look amazing with your New Year's cocktails and set your 2023 up for success.
New Year's Eve Outfit Inspiration
Fringe Benefits
Fringe is totally in for 2023, and an all-black outfit keeps things chic.
Sleek
Instead of going for total glitter, top your favorite pair of sparkly pants with a leather jacket for a tough edge.
Comfortable Bases
An ultra comfy sweater in your favorite holiday shade gets an upgrade with diamond earrings and bold lip.
Birds of a Feather
Swap your fringe for feathers for a 1920s take on the 2020s.
Keeping It Casual
If your get-together is a low-key one, top your favorite pair of jeans with a sequin shirt. A '70s silhouette and modern color bring it into the new year.
The Best Things Comes In Threes
Two-piece sets are one of our favorite summer uniforms, but when temps drop you need something with a bit more coverage. Throw on a matching jacket for a feminine take on the three-piece suit.
Higher Temps
If your New Year's Eve outfit needs to be worn in a warmer climate, ditch your turtlenecks or sweaters for a graphic tee. A shiny shirt and knee-high boots dress it up.
Business or Pleasure?
Swap your usual pencil skirt for a velvet, sequin, or satin option to give your go-to button down the party treatment.
Barbie Girl
This pink, metallic, one-shoulder jumpsuit has your name written all over it.
Monochromes
We've broken down how to wear monochromatic outfits, and our favorite tip still stands strong: similar colors, different textures. A fuzzy sweater and a satin skirt look ultra romantic when paired together.
Best Believe I'm Still Bejeweled
The only thing we love better than a glittery dress is a rainbow glittery dress. Enough said.
Patchwork
When you have to bundle up, a patterned coat tops off your outfit and works as its own statement piece.
Textures Galore
This trio proves that you can mix and match textures for a look that's all your own. Metallics, velvet, and feathers, oh my!
Black is the New Black
A leather skirt and black sweater can be worn to bars, parties, and more relaxed hangouts. Plus, you can wear them with either heeled boots or combat boots.
Change of Seasons
Whether you live somewhere warmer or you just want to wear something totally unexpected, go for colors and silhouettes that are reminiscent of spring, like pink and a strapless top that totally reminds us of flowers.
Mirrorball
Swap your black leather skirt for a metallic one, and bonus points if you have a matching blazer.
Elle Woods-Approved
Feathers, hot pink, and a fitted silhouette? We're in love.
Flare Waldorf
Not only are these two pieces fun colors and materials, but they feature both flared pants and accentuated shoulders for a fun take on a classy look that totally reminds us of Gossip Girl.
Matcha Matches
If you love wearing black, add in colorful accessories that all match one another for a two-toned, polished New Year's Eve outfit.
Holiday Chic
Classic colors like white and green get an update with fun fabrics, especially when you add a patterned jacket on top. Just make sure the jacket has the same colors as the rest of your outfit so that it pulls everything together.
Build A New Year's Eve Outfit With These Products
Anthropologie Asymmetrical Tulle Kimono ($150)
A barely-there kimono is the perfect accessory for a tank and jeans or a mini dress.
Hutch Knit Catsuit ($188)
A catsuit is the right amount of '60s chic but modern accessories keep it from looking too dated.
Dagne Dover Rubi Crossbody ($115)
Not only is this crossbody super cute but it's also made with recycled bottles, which we love just as much as the design.
Torrid Pull-On Wide Leg Sequin High-Rise Pant ($40, was $80)
You can't go wrong with a pair of sequin pants. Wear them with black or white for the holidays or a bold color in the summer.
And Now This Women's Velvet Belted Raglan-Sleeve Dress ($35, was $49)
The combo of this romantic design, velvet material, and square neckline can't be beat.
Arqa Women's Rhinestone Bow Heels ($47)
Black heels get a glam update with rhinestones, and the playful bow design keep things fun.
Madewell Corduroy Sleeveless Crop Top in Plaid ($78)
Corduroy plaid is the perfect laidback pick for a get together with your closest pals.
AngelaGemsJewelry Pearl Body Chain ($32)
We've been seeing beaded bralettes on the market since Sadie Sink wore one this summer, and this pearly chain is a way to take part in the trend while still standing out.
Saint Art New York Julia Feather Shorts ($180)
A few years ago, we might not have worn shorts to a party, but these sparkly, feathered ones are our dream pair.
Free People Sooki Bow Barrette ($38)
The satin keeps this party hairaccessory sophisticated, but the chain adds an unexpected touch that we love.
Torrid Mini Clip Dot Blouson Sleeve Dress ($73, was $86)
The dot detailing make this dress fun enough for a party, but it's not crazy enough that you can't wear it to work.
H&M Beaded Sweater ($25, was $30)
A sage sweater takes a unique approach to the usual holiday color scheme, and the beads add a fun detail without needing a whole separate accessory if you don't want it.
SockSeason Diamond Sheer Crew Sock ($10)
Socks aren't just for keeping your feet warm — this sheer pair adds some glitter and pure fun to any outfit.
And Now This Women's Faux-Leather Slit-Front Mini Skirt ($49)
Leather skirts are everywhere right now and we love the trendy asymmetrical design just as much as we love the full coverage.
SELOVO Chandelier Tassel Earrings ($11)
An affordable pair of jeweled earrings are exactly what we need for our New Year's Eve outfit!
Gap Puff Sleeve Mockneck Velvet Mini Dress ($71, was $90)
A velvet mini dress is chic, seasonal, and super cute. Pair with heeled boots or chunky sneakers if you want to try something new.
& Other Stories Wrap Cardigan ($69)
Make a statement with a bold and red-hot sweater on NYE.
Reformation Lexi Top ($168)
We're in love with the ruffles on this romantic shoulder-less top. Pair with leather or denim for maximum contrast.
Mejuri Round Topaz Bracelet ($78)
If you want to keep your accessories understated, go for a barely-there bracelet that will add a finishing touch to your outfit without competing with it.
UO Apolonia Velvet Flare Pant ($65)
Y2k is going to keep going strong in 2023, so say hello to the new year with some low-rise flare pants.
