Let Your Kiddos Customize Their Own Jammies With This Super Soft DIY Set
Calling all mini fashion designers! This pair of blank jammies is the perfect canvas for your little one's creativity. If you're a parent who loves color and soft organic garments that can withstand a lot of sleep and play, you have *definitely* heard of Hanna Andersson. If you're a parent in 2020, you also are probably reaching the end of your creative activity ideas — and we are here to help. We took Hanna Andersson's new DIY Pajamas for a test spin, armed with a toddler, a baby, and a LOT of fabric markers.
I'll admit, part of me wanted to go turbo art mom and create stencils, use painter's tape to create stripes or come up with some kind of genius theme. But the moment I saw Anokhi start drawing random shapes and blobs and lines, I knew she would feel so gratified to be in complete creative control.
Admittedly, Indira didn't do a TON of work on her set — I had her hold a couple markers and make marks, and then I turned those marks into repeating patterns!
And if you look closely, I snuck in a few rainbows as well.
I can definitely see the girls continue to add designs to their jammies in the months ahead, maybe an illustrated string of lights for the holidays, a few snowflakes for winter — I love the idea of endlessly layering creativity and color and a little bit of chaos.
So proud to show off her very own patterned jammies.
And, of course, always snuggling her sister with a little *too* much love ;)
I have a feeling "DIY Jammies" is going to be requested as a regular part of the arts and crafts rotation! Luckily, we still have the pants to customize. Stay tuned!
