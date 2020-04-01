45+ Free Online Resources to Keep Kids Busy, Happy, and Learning at Home
With schools closed around the country, many parents are juggling their new WFH life while learning how to homeschool their kiddos. We've got you covered. Here are free creative resources, from virtual field trips to online story time from their favorite authors, to keep kids busy and learning while allowing you to get your productivity on. Check them out!
Virtual Activities
Go on virtual field trips to iconic places around the world.
Take a virtual field trip to the firehouse!These virtual sing-along princess parties are so much fun!
Travel to the Louvre in Paris, France to see amazing works of art with this virtual field trip.
This virtual tour of the Great Wall of China is beautiful and educational!
Printables
Print these free coloring pages from Brit + Co's Pattern Play Coloring Book.
Download free coloring books from over 100 museums worldwide.
Highlights is offering free printable workbooks for kids of all age groups!2nd Graders download here
Arts and crafts
Try these fun springtime activities and DIYs from Brit + Co!
America's Test Kitchen has an online cooking school for kids! Homemade pretzels? Yes please!
Creative Bug has tons of arts and crafts classes for kids of every age.
Prolific illustrator and children's book author Mo Willems partnered with the Kennedy Center to do Lunch Doodles for kids and we can't get enough!
Try more than 50 fun indoor activities for kids from our friends at Up Parent.
We love The Dad Lab's free kids science experiments, creative projects, and fun activities.
Try a mix of free craft and sewing classes from The Paint Box Art Studio.
Busy Toddler has super fun activities and creative projects for kids.
There's no end to the list of creative and engaging projects on Mommy Poppins!
Streaming Shows
Stream almost anything, shows and movies, on Sling for free.
You can host Netflix Parties for virtual family movie nights! Try a Netflix party for free with this Google Chrome extension and a Netflix subscription.
Curious what the animals around the world are up to? Tune in to the Cincinnati Zoo safari broadcast.
Flip between live cams of all different animals at the San Diego Zoo.
Explore Mars and it's surface on the Curiosity Rover. Their 360-mode offers a digital view too!
Kids are fascinated by the live cams at the Monterey Bay Aquarium.
Watch the Panda Cam at Zoo Atlanta!
Frozen Activities
Stream Frozen 2 (again?) on Disney Plus!
Join in for Frozen story time. Read along and listen along with Olaf.
Namaste the Frozen way with Frozen yoga! It's a great way to keep kids active during the day.
Sing along with Frozen at a fun Sing-Along Princess Party!
More Disney Activities:
- Get these 1000 free Disney coloring pages for kids.
- Stream Onward on Disney starting on April 4th, 2020.
- Take an interactive virtual tour of Disney's Magic Kingdom.
- Build a theme park with Disney and Khan Academy for free!
Learning Resources
ABC Mouse is offering free membership while schools are closed with code : SCHOOL7771
ABCya has fun learning games to keep all ages entertained.
Find free access to all sorts of subjects on BrainPop.
Discovery Education Experience is offering free access through the remainder of the school year.
Get your free copy of Highlights Kids for tons of great activities, jokes, games, and printables!
Explore the farthest reaches of the Earth and beyond on Kids National Geographic.
PBS Kids has engaging daily activities to help kids play and learn.
You'll find free learn-from-home day schedules and activities on Scholastic.
Need a fun dose of science and technology for kids? Science Kids has all kinds of free, fun, and creative science activities.
Redgate Coding Club for kids has announced the launch of their new club, that hosts free online workshops every Friday!
Access Kahoot's great distance learning tools for free.
Story and Circle Time
Treat your space lover to astronauts reading stories from space!
Check out these free Audible stories for circle time with toddlers.
You little one won't want to miss shark story time! Complete with activities to follow along.
Our favorite children's book authors from around the world are doing fun online readings for kids.
