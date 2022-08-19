15 Light Jackets To Throw On This Fall
Heavy coatsare still a long way off, but as the evenings cool down, it's prime time to think about a light transitional jacketto take you from September to December. This is the kind of outerwear that's as stylish as it is functional — that final touch that tops off an outfit and pulls it all together. Whether it's a plaid blazer, a classic trench, or a cropped denim jacket, the light jackets ahead will hold you over until it's time for winter wool.
Current Air Corduroy Blazer ($138)
Nothing says fall like a corduroy blazer, and this navy one has oversize pockets and just the right amount of stretch.
L'Angence Janelle Slim Jacket ($335)
Made of cotton and a tiny bit of spandex, this sand-colored denim jacket is perfect for putting on over flowy dresses.
Girlfriend Collective Lemonade Stretch Woven Play Windbreaker ($102)
Made from recycled plastic bottles and spandex, this water-resistant windbreaker is as at home during a workout as it is on the street.
H&M Windproof Raincoat ($50)
Be prepared for rainy fall days with this plaid raincoat that can withstand whatever gusts of wind come your way.
Madewell Montrose Belted Trench Coat ($188)
A classic trench coat will take you from the first chilly night to the first snowfall.
By Anthropologie Menswear Vest ($138)
If you want to wear a jacket, but it's still too warm for sleeves, this plaid sleeveless vest made of breathable cotton is just the thing you need.
Old Navy Packable Water-Resistant Quilted Jacket ($60)
This lightly quilted, water-resistant jacket is perfect for fall hikes — you can fold it up in the pouch it comes with and stow it in your backpack.
Hutch Tailored Floral Blazer ($180)
A floral print and fitted cut balance out this plaid menswear-inspired piece.
Crop Bomber Jacket ($35)
A cropped jacket in muted green is a foolproof way to complete many a fall outfit.
Maeve Double-Breasted Blazer ($170)
This oversize blazer made of lightweight cotton and linen looks like fall but feels like summer.
Eloquii Patch Pocket Jacket ($100)
Pop this cropped olive green jacket over your favorite summer maxi to transition the look to fall.
Donni Nylon Hoodie Pullover ($218)
Have a mauve moment in this pullover that has a freshwater pearl dangling from the front zipper.
Universal Standard Derjon Trench Coat ($220)
Available in sizes 00 to 40, this waterproof jacket from Universal Standard is an updated version of its classic trench. It's made with stretch fabric and features an adjustable belt around the waist.
& Other Stories Corduroy Jacket ($149)
Decked out in burnt orange, the patron shade of fall, no one will blame for coming down with the slightest case of main character syndrome.
Mother Smocked Funnel-Neck Zip Jacket ($375)
This cotton jacket manages to make a floral print low-key by limiting the colors to ivory and black.
