50 Beautiful Holiday Dresses You'll Want To Wear Again & Again
As you start making your holiday prep list and checking it twice, don't forget to gift yourself something nice while you're at it! With all of the festivities during the holiday season, you'll want a couple of dresses that not only help complete your best outfit ideas, but make you feel like a million bucks. That's why I've rounded up 45 of the most stunning holiday dresses, ranging from more casual options to super fancy ones! So take a look — I'm sure you'll leave with plenty of styles saved to your cart. 😘
Christmas Party Dresses
Madewell Midi Slip Dress
Slip dresses are all the rage right now, and this one doesn't disappoint. You can even throw on a cardigan overtop this holiday dress to make it a little more modest for a family get-together.
DÔEN Celestine Dress
The Celestine dress is a modern, more grown-up take on the holiday dresses of our youths. From the cap sleeves to the velvet material, you'll feel nostalgic and current all at once with this sultry red look.
Old Navy Shine Mini Dress
This dotted long-sleeve dress is so fun with its frilly tiering, and works well for every holiday occasion – not just Christmas!
Out From Under Sweet Dreams Long Sleeve Mini Dress
The frills and ties on this holiday dress remind me of Christmas presents, which is exactly the cheerful vibe everyone needs for the occasion.
Nine West Long Sleeve Shift Mini Dress
Balloon sleeves and a shift silhouette make this holiday dress a flattering option that will become a wardrobe staple! The bow on the back and the wine coloring just scream holidays.
Hill House The Norah Nap Dress
This little green dress from Hill House is versatile enough to dress up or down, plus it's gonna keep you comfy through all the festivities – food and family included.
NIA Coeur Knit Dress
I'm obsessed with the rosette trend, and this eye-catching red dress makes perfect use of it. For colder occasions, this dress would be iconic with a bolero or shrug sweater.
DÔEN Pamelina Dress
This delicate dress is a definite standout at any holiday gathering, and we blame the bow! The whimsical silhouette is honestly stunning, and the gem embellishments are the cherry on top of this sweet lil' holiday dress.
Mango Long Sleeve Rib Sweater Dress
This sweater dress is unbelievably cozy, plus the ribbed texture and flexible fabric allow you to not feel constricted all night!
Anthropologie Strapless Tiered Tulle Dress
Doesn't this poofy dress just give off such Blair Waldorf vibes? I'm all here for it!
NIA Terra Dress
This shiny satin number is the perfect amount of flirty.
J.Crew Tie-Strap Midi Dress
While red is usually the go-to color to wear to Christmas parties, this jem-toned green is such a show-stopper. The satin finish on the material it's made out of speaks to its overall elegance.
Rumored Sweet Talker Mini Dress
The kicker on this holiday dress is absolutely the plunging open back. It ties with an adorable bow that drapes down for a sultry look. If your next Christmas party is among friends and strangers rather than family and kids, this this the pick for you.
Express Nana's Short Puff Sleeves Seraphine Rose Detail Mini Dress
This cherry red holiday dress swarms you in delicate puff sleeves and a comfy A-line skirt. The best part is the rose that sits along the waist.
Hanukkah Dresses
Tuckernuck Navy Blythe Dress
This dark blue dress is clearly bougie, and I need it now.
DÔEN Miranda Dress
If your fam does Hanukkah in a more formal fashion, this collared dress has the perfect amount of flair and formalwear. The contrasting materials are my favorite part!
Elliatt Cassini One-Shoulder Dress
This one-shoulder dress is giving ice queen. but in the best way.
Kimchi Blue Jill Velvet Mini Dress
This cozy velvet design can be worn for a variety of winter activities, thanks to its icy green-blue hue. Wear it with some tights and a pair of comfortable ballet flats!
Elliatt Corsage Satin Bow Minidress
This beautiful dress features a can't-miss bow detail that makes you look like the ultimate present!
Banana Republic Terccia Hammered Satin Dress
The simple silhouette of this satin dress complements every body type, leaving you feeling as confident for your holiday celebrations you can possibly be.
Lulus Royal Blue Satin Pleated Halter Midi Dress
The sleek woven satin on this dress makes it look super luxurious. Isn't that halter neckline *so* stylish?
Vince Camuto Sequin Sleeveless Dress
The sequins on this dress make it such a fun, sparkly choice for flaunting at a Hanukkah party!
New Year's Eve Dresses
Hill House The Sequin Ellie Nap Dress
Ever since the OG Nap Dress took the world by storm, Hill House continues to up their game. The Sequin Ellie Nap Dress is absolutely stunning, and so on-brand for that upcoming New Year's function.
Mac Duggal Long-Sleeve Gem-Embellished Velvet Mini Dress
This long-sleeve mini dress has a ton of beautiful gem embellishments that make it such a fun piece to prance around in for New Year's.
Free People Glitter & Gold Midi Dress
This dress is definitely on the bolder side, making it a great choice for a fancier party. The plunging neckline and side-slit detail make it a total-standout outfit.
Mac Duggal Metallic Cocktail Dress
Ooh, this dress is so fun! The rich gold color and the deep dip at the back are just too good.
Wild Fable Tube Sequin Fringe Mini Bodycon Dress
Sequins + fringe = a very good time.
Maje Paris Short Velvet Dress with Rhinestones
Opt for this cheekier holiday dress silhouette for the fancier New Year's get-togethers.
City Chic Glowing Sequin Long Sleeve Sweater DressSequins on New Year's Eve are always a good idea!
Tuckernuck Black Feather Mod Ellie Dress
Feathers may not feel like the holidays to some, but I think they're fabulously festive! This little black dress is destined for many, many parties IMO!
Company Holiday Party Dresses
Black Tweed Stacie Dress
Work parties are always a love-hate sort of thing, but this timeless tweed dress will eliminate any stress. The structured look is perfectly appropriate for any holiday work event!
Abercrombie Emerson Chiffon Long-Sleeve Midi Dress
This dress is beautifully festive without being too over-the-top. The modest length makes it work party-approved!
Mac Duggal Bow-Front Empire-Waist Dress
Equal parts feminine, balletcore, and flirty, this party dress is a super fun pick for all your holiday parties and cocktail parties alike. If you live somewhere colder, this pick will be just as cute layered on top of some colored tights with a thick cardi!
Maje Paris Shiny Knit Short Dress
The structured cap sleeves that sit on the shoulders of this holiday dress mean business – perfect for a work party.
Knox Rose Tank Satin Wrap Dress
This satin wrap dress is affordable but looks luxurious thanks to its stunning, waist-hugging silhouette!
Tuckernuck Black Blanche Dress
Anything that gives Blair Waldorf vibes has me in a chokehold! This holiday dress is so classy and can easily be worn year after year.
Banana Republic Rosie Off-Shoulder Sweater Dress
I don't think it gets much more chic than this. The off-the-shoulder knit design of this dress is just *chef's kiss*.
Staud Black and Ivory Faridah Dress
The frilly ivory trim on this dress is *so* cute! The length of the hem is what makes it appropriate for a work event.
Nina Leonard 2-pc. Ruffle Bolero Dot-Chiffon Dress Set
This 2-piece set comes with a bolero and shift dress, giving you some simple and stylish options to mix & match!
Thanksgiving Dresses
Ribbed Mini Sweater Dress
This oversized sweater dress will keep you warm and cozy at every holiday function. The ribbed stitch elevates the overall look and makes it even better for formal occasions.
A New Day Turtleneck Long Sleeve Cozy Sweater Dress
This turtleneck dress from A New Day is the perfect cozy pick for any holiday get-together. The cable-knit design only adds to the overall wintery look.
Kimchi Blue Sydney Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress
The warm color palette, along with some floral designs, make this one perfect holiday dress for Thanksgiving!
J.Crew Faux-Leather Shift Dress
While you might not immediately think of (faux) leather for a holiday dress, it actually works so well. Throw on a turtleneck underneath, and you've got an adorable winter look.
Lulus Burgundy Mock Neck Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
You just can't go wrong with a chic sweater dress in the perfect holiday color. The long balloon sleeves and mock neck on this deep red design will keep you warm and looking stylish.
ASOS Ribbed Knit Maxi Dress
The ribbed material on this cream dress is so luxurious! I love that it can be so easily dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.
Ava & Viv One Shoulder Bodycon Dress
This bright magenta holiday dress is oozing with elegance.
Charles Henry Square Neck Tie Back Puff Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
I am a huge fan of square necklines – they're super elegant! So naturally, this dress is a must-have for the holidays. This pick is also great quality and would go so well with heels or black boots.
Reformation Hermia Dress
The turtleneck neckline and rich gold color make this Reformation dress such a great Thanksgiving day dress! Pair it with sheer tights and knee high boots to pull off a super spirited look.
Old Navy Cami Midi Dress
This waist-defined dress has a beautiful print on it that feels oh-so modern and feminine!
