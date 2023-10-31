25 Sweater Dresses That Were Made For Your Inner Lazy Girl
One-and-done styles – like matching sets and fall dresses – are the cornerstone of lazy girl dressing. Compared to pants, they’re the absolute best, especially when they’re cozy. Sweater dresses are that piece this season, offering instant comfort to their wearer. And like a classic shift or shirt dress, it doesn’t take much to take them to the next level: a sleek pair of tights, funky sheer socks, or, of course, knee-high boots.Sweater dresses are begging for a place in your closet this season, and once you score the right one, you’ll be *so* happy you did. This year’s crop of sweater dresses is chicer than ever and still snuggly. Scroll through these 25 soon-to-be-your-favorite sweater dresses. Work weeks (and weekends!) will never be the same.
Daily Practice by Anthropologie Bell-Sleeve Sweater Mini Dress
The bell sleeves on this sweater dress add a little somethin'-somethin' to your fall 'fit. Though this pick features even more fun details (like an open back and a button-up neckline), it still hugs your body very loosely for the utmost comfort.
J.Crew Sleeveless Ribbed Sweater Dress
This sweater dress fits with some flirtiness. See: the short sleeves that show off your arms and the cheeky leg slit at the hem. This pick would be perfect for the office with a light cardi overtop.
American Eagle Oversized Collared Sweater Dress
This design plays at blokecore, one of the season's most popular aesthetics. The large collar and super-wide stripes recall that of a polo shirt or jersey, and though it's a more subtle nod to the trend, you'll still be looking stylish AF.
A New Day Women's Turtleneck Long Sleeve Cozy Sweater Dress
If white cable knit sweaters help you channel your inner Rory Gilmore during fall, then this sweater dress will bring those vibes to the max. At its core, it's an elongated version of the OG garment, plus it comes suited with a cozy turtleneck to keep you toasty this winter.
& Other Stories Knit Turtleneck Mini Dress
A relaxed fit is *just* what you need from any wardrobe piece this season, not only sweater dresses. But, this one does boast an attractive vibrant green color to really turn some heads wherever you are.
Urban Outfitters Blake Knit Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress
Tap in to your inner ballerina this winter (hello, Nutcracker szn!) by donning this fuzzy, feminine dress alongside some ballet flats and a few soft girl accessories like decorative tights and hair bows.
Nina Leonard Balloon Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress
Be the best dressed at this year's holiday parties by sporting this sweater dress! Everything from the front buttons to the tie-waist makes for a chic seasonal look. This warm color with some knee-high boots would be the ultimate look.
Gap CashSoft Henley Mini Sweater Dress
Sweater dresses give you a nice one-and-done solution to your personal fall and winter style, and this pick is no exception. Plus, more neutral colors like whites, browns, and grays make way for endless matching and layering options when it's time to really bundle up.
Ugerlov Womens Oversized Sweatshirt Dress
Notable for its qualities as a Free People dupe, this design is part sweatshirt and part dress. It's super flowy throughout, so you aren't left with the stress of whether it's fitting your bod right or not.
free-est Wanda Sweater Dress
Okay – this sweater dress is definitely giving pajamas. But isn't that the best part about it? This design will be there to cover you in comfort inside and outside of the house.
Daily Practice by Anthropologie Miles Sweater Dress
Though it looks like a matching set, this sweater dress is anything but. The 'top' section is actually attached to the skirt, so all you have to do to get dressed is pull it over your head. Style this design with some cozy leg warmers and platform boots to complete your comfiest fall look yet.
J.Crew Contrast-Trim Sweater Dress
Sweater dresses are your best bet for office 'fits this winter. Luckily, more structured ones like this one from J.Crew exist to polish up your lazy girl look. With some sheer black tights and loafers, you'll feel prepared to tackle anything.
ANRABESS Long Sleeve Oversized Cable Knit Sweater Dress
The chunky knit on this sweater dress is everything. It's like you're wearing a vintage oversized sweater, which is the perfect start to a killer winter ensemble.
Free People Tupelo Honey Maxi Dress
This maxi sweater dress boasts a flirty open back detail, so if you're looking for a comfortable holiday party outfit that's still stylish, this is the pick for you! Plus, the bow that ties the back together infuses the 'fit with feminine flair.
Old Navy SoSoft Cocoon Mini Sweater Dress
Old Navy deems this sweater dress as "the Goldilocks of sweaters," because the material it's made out of is crafted to be not too heavy, but also not too light. It'll swarm you in warmth – but not uncomfortably so – once you put it on.
Nina Leonard Ribbed Midi Sweater Dress
Your upcoming Christmas party is calling! Answer the call with this sangria-red sweater dress: it features a cheeky keyhole detail up top that'll look iconic in all the pictures you're going to take.
Gap Stripe Mini Sweater Dress
If you tend to dress more boldly, opt for dresses with graphics (like these stripes!) instead of a single solid color. If you stray away from patterns, then brightly-colored sweater dresses will be your best bet for standing out from the crowd.
Universal Thread Long Sleeve Tunic Mini Sweater Dress
Just because winter's coming, doesn't mean Barbie is going into hibernation. Channel summer's hottest movie (and its most admirable leading lady) by donning some baby or hot pink sweater dresses this season.
4SI3NNA Long-Sleeve Striped Sweater Mini Dress
Anthropologie's collection with Phoebe Tonkin gave us major holiday vibes. This black and white sweater dress is one of our favorite picks from the edit – it exhibits a funky striped pattern against a knitted fabric that basically feels like a blanket for your body!
GRECERELLE Mock Neck Ribbed Long Sleeve Bodycon Pullover Mini Sweater Dress
The fitted bottom hem on this sweater dress gives it a more formal feel, so this pick is perfect for any gatherings you've got coming up.
American Eagle Crewneck Holiday Sweater Dress
Say goodbye to the tacky Christmas sweaters you once knew, and instead, rock this patterned sweater dress that's meant to make you look and feel cozy AF!
Free People Jaci Sweater Dress
This sweater dress boasts a babydoll silhouette so your figure can shine through! Available in four colors and a super soft fabric, you won't want to take it off.
Gap CashSoft Turtleneck Midi Sweater Dress
We love this midi sweater dress paired with tall boots when the occasion calls for something a tad more sophisticated. The silvery-gray color is winter's perfect match, too.
Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Mini Sweater Dress
This heavier-knit sweater dress will, without a doubt, make you look like the coziest person in the room. The long sleeves and turtleneck details are there for your comfort!
OYOANGLE V-Neck Sleeveless Knitted Solid Short Sweater Dress with Pockets
This sweater dress, when layered over a button-up shirt, creates an academic look, which could really amp up your workdays. Plus – pockets!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
This post has been updated. Previous reporting by Libby MacCarthy.
Lead image via American Eagle.
