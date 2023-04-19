14 Unexpected Ways To Wear The Utility Trend Beyond Cargo Pants
We're all about pieces of clothing that multitask, whether it's a lightweight sweater that will keep you warm on cool summer nights or a pair of cargo pants that offers plenty of pockets, buttons, and buckles. This Kim Possible-approved trend — which is also Kim K-approved, btw — is the perfect mix of edgy, earthy, and modern.
If you want to add it to your own wardrobe, but want more than the standard pair of pants, then you've come to the right place. In addition to cargo pants, we rounded up our favorite skirts, dresses, and accessories to help you stay on-trend in a unique way. Keep scrolling for our favorite picks.
Cargo Pants
Free People All Star Pull-On Jeans ($138)
This is a fairly traditional cargo pant with some Y2K influence, making it the perfect way to ease into this trend.
High-Waisted StretchTech Cargo Jogger Pants ($26+, was $40)
Joggers are one of our favorite loungewear pieces because they're super comfortable but they're more elevated than standard sweatpants. Cargo pockets elevate this pair even further.
Daily Practice by Anthropologie Utility Wide-Leg Pants ($98)
These are so good. They’re perfect for brunch, work and running errands, so BRB while we click “add to cart.”
MOTHER The Wrapper Patch Springy Ankle High-Rise Jeans ($288)
We love this denim x utility pant crossover. These are the perfect mix between the two, with the added style of a scrunched ankle.
Marrakech Natalia Linen Pants ($148)
These are like the cool aunt of cargo pants. Chic, timeless and totally on trend.
Hudson Faye High-Rise Bootcut Utility Jeans ($235)
These give us very Malibu-mom-headed-to-the-farmer’s-market-then-brunch-with-her-BFFs energy and we’re totally here for it.
Rare London Tailored Cargo Pant ($85)
Whether you are a Y2K girlie to the core or go for more of a classic look, we think these will make a perfect addition to your closet.
Cargo Skirts + Shorts
BDG Cargo Maxi Skirt ($85)
For a different approach to the cargo trend, swap your cargo pants for a cargo maxi. This pick features toggle fastenings and adjustable ruched panels on the side to make this skirt customizable.
Sunday in Brooklyn Silky Cargo Midi Skirt ($118)
If Elle Woods went on trend to Coachella, she’d probably snag these. Plus, who doesn’t love hot pink?!
High Rise Pleated Khaki Shorts With Washwell ($25+, was $50)
Swap the standard army green for a fun candy-colored take on cargo shorts. They'll look good with button downs, sweaters, and tanks.
Cargo Extras
Off The Grid Vest ($108)
The great thing about cargo vests is that they have enough pockets to keep you from bringing a purse with you if you don't want to. Wear one on a hike or use it to add some edge over a sweater.
NeatPack Crossbody Bags ($31)
A utility bag is the perfect thing to add to your travels or your everyday commute, especially if it has room for all your daily essentials.
The North Face Class V Brimmer ($45)
A bold neon gives a utilitarian hat a fun edge. Plus, you won't have to worry about anyone else mistaking it for theirs.
Universal Thread™ Anorak Jacket ($45)
We can attest that a quality utility jacket will give you years of wear. We'd definitely consider this a fall fashion staple.
