Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Meet the new Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake. It weighs a massive 3 pounds and takes everything you love about the warehouse's iconic Tuxedo Cake and packs it with layers of cookie goodness.

Costco’s Bakery Just Gave Their Fan-Fave Tuxedo Cake A Cookie-Inspired Glow Up

Costco Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake
Costco
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserJan 27, 2026
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

If you’ve ever stood in Costco’s bakery aisle paralyzed by the choice between a pack of their chewy chocolate chip cookies and the sophisticated layers of a Tuxedo Cake for dessert, I have some utterly life-changing news for you: You no longer have to choose.

Here’s what to know about Costco’s brand-new bar cake flavor that just hit shelves. Shoppers have already deemed the dessert their “new favorite.”

Costco's new Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake is like the fan-favorite Tuxedo Cake with a glow-up.

Costco

The warehouse giant just introduced the Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake to stores, and it’s exactly as over-the-top as it sounds. In fact, each cake weighs in at around 3 pounds and boasts a multi-layered masterpiece.

Costco’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake is like a reimagined version of the classic Tuxedo Cake, known for its sleek layers of chocolate cake and mousse.

The new iteration features layers of chocolate chip vanilla and plain chocolate sponge cake with chocolate icing, cookie whipped cream (shoppers report it has more of a mousse-like texture), and chocolate chip blondie bits for the ultimate bite. It’s finished with a drizzle of chocolate and cookie toppings that makes it look far more expensive than its sub-$20 price tag suggests.

Costco's new Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake is in stores now for $18.99 and weighs nearly three pounds.

Reddit

The Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake has been spotted in stores for $18.99. While artisanal bakeries might charge double (or more) that for a specialty cake of this size, Costco is keeping the barrier to entry low for anyone looking to enter a sugar-induced bliss.

Costco's new Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake just hit stores and shoppers are obsessed with its sweetness.

@costcodealsonline

Plus, the reviews are already pouring in. Costco shoppers on Reddit have deemed it “very tempting” with one shopper even calling it their “new favorite” Costco dessert.

Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or just having a particularly rough week and need a sweet treat, this $18.99 Costco bakery investment is the glow up your fridge deserves.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more Costco news + updates on the best new products!

food news costco costco new items cake dessert chocolate cookies grocery shopping groceries food
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

love me love me wattpad prime video
TV

Prime Video’s ‘Love Me Love Me’ Is the New Must-Watch for ‘Maxton Hall’ Fans

wild cherry bbc show
TV

Why ‘Wild Cherry’ Is the New Psychological Thriller ‘Big Little Lies’ Fans Have Been Waiting For

heather of the valley zooey descanel michelle buteau
Movies

Zooey Deschanel & Michelle Buteau's ‘Heather of the Valley’ Is The Perfect New Obsession for ‘Outlander’ Fans

8 "Spicy" Romantic Movies To Help You Heat Up Your Evening
Homepage featured

8 "Spicy" Romantic Movies To Help You Heat Up Your Evening

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit