Meet the new Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake. It weighs a massive 3 pounds and takes everything you love about the warehouse's iconic Tuxedo Cake and packs it with layers of cookie goodness.
Costco’s Bakery Just Gave Their Fan-Fave Tuxedo Cake A Cookie-Inspired Glow Up
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
If you’ve ever stood in Costco’s bakery aisle paralyzed by the choice between a pack of their chewy chocolate chip cookies and the sophisticated layers of a Tuxedo Cake for dessert, I have some utterly life-changing news for you: You no longer have to choose.
Here’s what to know about Costco’s brand-new bar cake flavor that just hit shelves. Shoppers have already deemed the dessert their “new favorite.”
The warehouse giant just introduced the Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake to stores, and it’s exactly as over-the-top as it sounds. In fact, each cake weighs in at around 3 pounds and boasts a multi-layered masterpiece.
Costco’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake is like a reimagined version of the classic Tuxedo Cake, known for its sleek layers of chocolate cake and mousse.
The new iteration features layers of chocolate chip vanilla and plain chocolate sponge cake with chocolate icing, cookie whipped cream (shoppers report it has more of a mousse-like texture), and chocolate chip blondie bits for the ultimate bite. It’s finished with a drizzle of chocolate and cookie toppings that makes it look far more expensive than its sub-$20 price tag suggests.
The Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake has been spotted in stores for $18.99. While artisanal bakeries might charge double (or more) that for a specialty cake of this size, Costco is keeping the barrier to entry low for anyone looking to enter a sugar-induced bliss.
Plus, the reviews are already pouring in. Costco shoppers on Reddit have deemed it “very tempting” with one shopper even calling it their “new favorite” Costco dessert.
Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or just having a particularly rough week and need a sweet treat, this $18.99 Costco bakery investment is the glow up your fridge deserves.
