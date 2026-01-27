Costco’s Bakery Just Gave Their Fan-Fave Tuxedo Cake A Cookie-Inspired Glow Up

If you’ve ever stood in Costco’s bakery aisle paralyzed by the choice between a pack of their chewy chocolate chip cookies and the sophisticated layers of a Tuxedo Cake for dessert, I have some utterly life-changing news for you: You no longer have to choose.

Costco

The warehouse giant just introduced the Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake to stores, and it’s exactly as over-the-top as it sounds. In fact, each cake weighs in at around 3 pounds and boasts a multi-layered masterpiece.

Costco’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake is like a reimagined version of the classic Tuxedo Cake, known for its sleek layers of chocolate cake and mousse.

The new iteration features layers of chocolate chip vanilla and plain chocolate sponge cake with chocolate icing, cookie whipped cream (shoppers report it has more of a mousse-like texture), and chocolate chip blondie bits for the ultimate bite. It’s finished with a drizzle of chocolate and cookie toppings that makes it look far more expensive than its sub-$20 price tag suggests.