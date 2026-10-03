Trader Joe’s manages to update our pantries and fridges with the most mouthwatering, unique, high-quality treats at the most reasonable prices, even with groceries everywhere skyrocketing. And when it comes to your seasonal holiday deals? Chef's kiss!

From pumpkin croissants to the creamiest pasta, these favorite new arrivals from the grocery store are all the rage this October 2026. Ready for some shopping?

Scroll to see all the new Trader Joe's finds we're excited about this month!

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Cream Cheese Croissants Elevate your autumn mornings with this decadent freezer find that rivals your favorite local bakery. Encased in flaky, all-butter pastry dough, each croissant is filled with a blend of spiced pumpkin purée and tangy cream cheese. Pop them into your air fryer or toaster oven for a warm, cozy breakfast that costs a fraction of coffee shop prices!

Trader Joe's Tater Bites with Sausage & Uncured Ham Say goodbye to boring breakfast routines with these protein-packed, handheld savory delights. Made with soft potatoes, fluffy eggs, and a rich four-cheese blend—plus savory sausage and uncured ham—they pack 17 grams of protein per serving. They're the ultimate cozy diner-style meal to grab whenever you're rushing out the door on a busy morning.

Trader Joe's Passion Fruit Mini Ice Cream Bars If you’re not quite ready to let go of tropical summer vibes, these bite-sized gluten-free frozen treats are calling your name. Bright, mouth-puckering passion fruit juice coats a velvety ice cream core to deliver the ultimate balance of tangy and sweet. At just six to a box, they're the ideal mini indulgence when you want a quick sweet fix after dinner.

Trader Joe's Mini Apple Danish Pastries Straight from France, these delicate, two-bite pastries bring a chic Parisian touch to your dessert spread. Made with a buttery, lattice-topped dough, they reveal a golden, spiced apple purée and caramel filling underneath. Just bake them from frozen—no proofing required—for an warm, aromatic treat that tastes entirely scratch-made.

Trader Joe's Caramel Macchiato Creamer Turn your home kitchen into a cozy neighborhood cafe with this rich, ultra-creamy dairy creamer. Crafted from real milk and cream, it layers buttery caramel notes into every mug of coffee or tea. Whether swirled into an icy cold brew or added to warm spiced chai, it delivers instant seasonal comfort year-round.

Trader Joe's GT's Alive Raspberry Lychee Need a functional, refreshing reset during a hectic week? This bubbly adaptogenic elixir blends juicy raspberry and exotic lychee purée with mind-clearing reishi and lion’s mane mushrooms. Crisp and lightly fizzy, it serves as the perfect elevated mocktail alternative for cozy fall gatherings or afternoon study sessions.

Trader Joe's Swedish Princess Raspberry Cake Transport your taste buds straight to Sweden with this showstopping, pastel-green marzipan masterpiece available straight from the freezer aisle. Beneath its traditional domed green exterior lies layers of light sponge cake, tart raspberry jam, pastry cream, and rich whipped cream. It's an instant conversation starter that brings easy elegance to any weekend tea time or autumn party.

Trader Joe's Apple Cabbage Slaw Salad Kit Take the guesswork out of quick weeknight dinners with a vibrant, crunchy salad kit that celebrates fall's best produce. Shredded cruciferous veggies, crisp apples, toasty pecans, and tart currants come together in a bright, zesty lemon Dijon vinaigrette. Pair it with roasted salmon, pork chops, or cooked grains for a restaurant-quality meal in minutes.

Trader Joe's Chicken Flautas Ditch standard frozen meals for these extra-large, ultra-crispy chicken flautas made with wrapped flour tortillas. Stuffed with tender dark meat chicken, green chiles, and gooey Monterey Jack cheese, they deliver a satisfying savory crunch in every bite. Air-fry them in under fifteen minutes and load them up with avocado, salsa, and fresh lime for an effortless dinner.

Trader Joe's Linguine Nerano Bring the magic of the Amalfi Coast right to your dinner table with this classic Italian pasta favorite. Al dente semolina linguine is tossed in a velvety Provola cheese sauce with tender coins of fried and grilled summer squash and sweet basil. It's a rich, restaurant-worthy pasta dish that reheats directly on the stovetop in minutes.



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