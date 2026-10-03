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From cozy comfort food to seasonal treats!

10 New Trader Joe's Items To Try In October (Before They Sell Out!)

new trader joe's october 2026
12 New Trader Joe's Items To Try In October (Before They're Gone)
Trader Joe's
Brit + Co
By Brit + CoOct 03, 2026
Brit + Co
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Trader Joe’s manages to update our pantries and fridges with the most mouthwatering, unique, high-quality treats at the most reasonable prices, even with groceries everywhere skyrocketing. And when it comes to your seasonal holiday deals? Chef's kiss!

From pumpkin croissants to the creamiest pasta, these favorite new arrivals from the grocery store are all the rage this October 2026. Ready for some shopping?

Scroll to see all the new Trader Joe's finds we're excited about this month!

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Croissants

Trader Joe's

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Croissants

Elevate your autumn mornings with this decadent freezer find that rivals your favorite local bakery. Encased in flaky, all-butter pastry dough, each croissant is filled with a blend of spiced pumpkin purée and tangy cream cheese. Pop them into your air fryer or toaster oven for a warm, cozy breakfast that costs a fraction of coffee shop prices!

Tater Bites with Sausage & Uncured Ham

Trader Joe's

Tater Bites with Sausage & Uncured Ham

Say goodbye to boring breakfast routines with these protein-packed, handheld savory delights. Made with soft potatoes, fluffy eggs, and a rich four-cheese blend—plus savory sausage and uncured ham—they pack 17 grams of protein per serving. They're the ultimate cozy diner-style meal to grab whenever you're rushing out the door on a busy morning.

Passion Fruit Mini Ice Cream Bars

Trader Joe's

Passion Fruit Mini Ice Cream Bars

If you’re not quite ready to let go of tropical summer vibes, these bite-sized gluten-free frozen treats are calling your name. Bright, mouth-puckering passion fruit juice coats a velvety ice cream core to deliver the ultimate balance of tangy and sweet. At just six to a box, they're the ideal mini indulgence when you want a quick sweet fix after dinner.

Mini Apple Danish Pastries

Trader Joe's

Mini Apple Danish Pastries

Straight from France, these delicate, two-bite pastries bring a chic Parisian touch to your dessert spread. Made with a buttery, lattice-topped dough, they reveal a golden, spiced apple purée and caramel filling underneath. Just bake them from frozen—no proofing required—for an warm, aromatic treat that tastes entirely scratch-made.

Caramel Macchiato Creamer

Trader Joe's

Caramel Macchiato Creamer

Turn your home kitchen into a cozy neighborhood cafe with this rich, ultra-creamy dairy creamer. Crafted from real milk and cream, it layers buttery caramel notes into every mug of coffee or tea. Whether swirled into an icy cold brew or added to warm spiced chai, it delivers instant seasonal comfort year-round.

GT's Alive Raspberry Lychee

Trader Joe's

GT's Alive Raspberry Lychee

Need a functional, refreshing reset during a hectic week? This bubbly adaptogenic elixir blends juicy raspberry and exotic lychee purée with mind-clearing reishi and lion’s mane mushrooms. Crisp and lightly fizzy, it serves as the perfect elevated mocktail alternative for cozy fall gatherings or afternoon study sessions.

Swedish Princess Raspberry Cake

Trader Joe's

Swedish Princess Raspberry Cake

Transport your taste buds straight to Sweden with this showstopping, pastel-green marzipan masterpiece available straight from the freezer aisle. Beneath its traditional domed green exterior lies layers of light sponge cake, tart raspberry jam, pastry cream, and rich whipped cream. It's an instant conversation starter that brings easy elegance to any weekend tea time or autumn party.

Apple Cabbage Slaw Salad Kit

Trader Joe's

Apple Cabbage Slaw Salad Kit

Take the guesswork out of quick weeknight dinners with a vibrant, crunchy salad kit that celebrates fall's best produce. Shredded cruciferous veggies, crisp apples, toasty pecans, and tart currants come together in a bright, zesty lemon Dijon vinaigrette. Pair it with roasted salmon, pork chops, or cooked grains for a restaurant-quality meal in minutes.

Chicken Flautas

Trader Joe's

Chicken Flautas

Ditch standard frozen meals for these extra-large, ultra-crispy chicken flautas made with wrapped flour tortillas. Stuffed with tender dark meat chicken, green chiles, and gooey Monterey Jack cheese, they deliver a satisfying savory crunch in every bite. Air-fry them in under fifteen minutes and load them up with avocado, salsa, and fresh lime for an effortless dinner.

Linguine Nerano

Trader Joe's

Linguine Nerano

Bring the magic of the Amalfi Coast right to your dinner table with this classic Italian pasta favorite. Al dente semolina linguine is tossed in a velvety Provola cheese sauce with tender coins of fried and grilled summer squash and sweet basil. It's a rich, restaurant-worthy pasta dish that reheats directly on the stovetop in minutes.

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