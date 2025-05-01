Thanks to rising temps, summer dressing is finally upon us – so we're obviously on the hunt for easy, breezy pieces we can style in endless ways. You better believe that we're beelining to Walmart for our summer wardrobe, since their current lineup features super trendy pieces at the best prices. From flowy sundresses to denim staples, these 10 Walmart finds are at the top of our wishlist for the coming season.

Scroll on to shop our favorite Walmart new arrivals for summer 2025!

Walmart Scoop Puff Sleeve Mini Tie Dress This serene green dress is such a cute departure from your expected white linen styles – and it's still flattering as can be, thanks to the v-neckline and fun tie-front.

Walmart Scoop Denim Vest If you're a denim lover – but the thought of wearing jeans this summer haunts you – a vest top like this one allows you to keep rockin' the trend without feeling totally suffocated in the heat.

Walmart No Boundaries Mesh Mary Janes Mesh flats are all the rage right now. They're a wonderfully breathable shoe you can snag for summertime, plus this style is undeniably trendy since it boasts that very-familiar Mary Jane strap.

Walmart Scoop Linen Blend Longline Vest Butter yellow as a fashion trend is also going nowhere. This vest top is perfect for elevated summer 'fits and opens up tons of styling possibilities playing with color.

Walmart Scoop Smocked Cotton Maxi Dress Anything made of cotton is going to keep you feeling and looking cool this summer. The added bonus with this particular dress is the stunning purple hue that makes a statement all on its own!

Walmart No Boundaries Lace Up Sport Sneakers Adidas, who?! These pink and green sneaks boast a similar colorway to fashion's (arguably) most popular shoe right now, but cost a fraction of the price. Score!

Walmart Free Assembly Women’s High Rise Cuffed Jeans Thick cuffs are one of our favorite jeans trends right now, and we adore that this affordable pair looks just like something you'd find at Anthro.

Walmart No Boundaries Bow Mary Jane Ballet Flats The silvery effect of these Mary Janes are definitely going to make any summer ensemble pop. The adorable little bow along the toe box only adds to their femme flair!

Walmart Free Assembly Cotton Button Front High Rise Skirt Denim skirts are a must when it comes to summer wardrobe staples this year. This midi-length one feels oh-so chic and offers some great airflow for total warm weather comfort.

Walmart No Boundaries Crochet Cardigan Sweater This cutesy knit cardi can be worn a variety of ways, whether it's over a basic tank top or layered with your favorite mini dress!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.