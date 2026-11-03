Between the first cold snap and the moment you realize you’ve volunteered to host, the Trader Joe’s aisles turn into a festive holiday prep list. This November’s new arrivals are made for anyone feeding a crowd, or just feeding themselves well while the calendar fills up. There’s Turkey and Stuffing En Croute, which wraps the best parts of Thanksgiving dinner in pastry, and Just Like Your Grandma’s Stuffing Chicken Sausage, which puts that same flavor into an easy weeknight dinner or a holiday brunch. Cornbread muffins handle the bread basket.

For the drinks cart, there’s sparkling apple elderflower juice for every guest and a maple-flavored bourbon whiskey for the ones who want something stronger. A new Vietnamese pho is here for the stretch of soup season between gatherings. And our favorite bakery pick is the Kouign Amann, a flaky, caramelized pastry that will impress anyone at your table on a holiday morning.

Here are the 12 new Trader Joe's items worth grabbing before the season gets busy.

Trader Joe's Sparkling Apple Elderflower Juice Beverage (Limited Time) Hailing from Spain, this festive sparkler blends sweet apple juice concentrate with elderflower extract and bright, bubbly carbonated water. It has a cider-esque flavor, while the elderflower adds a floral touch, with notes of pear and lychee in every sip. It’s a natural match for your Thanksgiving dinner, and because it contains no alcohol or added sugars, everyone at your table can enjoy it. Drink up while supplies last!

Trader Joe's Kouign Amann (Limited Time) Kouign amann (say it “QUEEN ah-MAHN”) comes from the Breton words for “cake” and “butter,” and it lives up to both. Picture a tiny, folded-up croissant cake: buttery layers of dough baked until the sugar turns to crackly caramel and the inside is flaky and tender. Kouign amann is famously tricky to make at home, so finding these at Trader Joe's freezer aisle is gold. Bake them in the morning and enjoy them warm with your coffee or tea.

Trader Joe's Just Like Your Grandma's Stuffing Chicken Sausage (Limited Time) Thanksgiving gets all the attention, but someone still has to feed everyone the morning of, the day after and every hungry moment in between. Enter Trader Joe’s Just Like Your Grandma’s Stuffing Chicken Sausage, a limited-run breakfast link that tastes like a forkful of homemade stuffing. Each pack has 12 fully cooked chicken sausages loaded with carrots, celery, caramelized onions, sage, thyme and rosemary. They’re ready in minutes in the microwave or a skillet. Serve them with scrambled eggs and maple-drenched pancakes for a cozy holiday breakfast. Look for them in TJ’s refrigerated breakfast sausage section, but don’t wait: they’re only around through the end of November.

Trader Joe's Uncured Pastrami Pastrami might be the most underrated move on a charcuterie board. Fold or loosely roll the slices and tuck them between wedges of Swiss, a little dish of grainy mustard, pickles and rye crackers. Its peppery bite holds its own next to milder meats and cheeses. This one's made with no nitrates or nitrites added (except those naturally occurring in sea salt and cultured celery powder). For sandwich season, stack the thin, peppery-edged slices on toasted TJ’s Sourdough with melty Swiss, TJ’s Sauerkraut with Pickled Persian Cucumbers and Dijon Mustard.

Trader Joe's Avocado's Number Guacamole Every good party, whether holiday or tailgate, starts with a bowl of chips and dip, and TJ's Avocado’s Number Guacamole is back to get things going with about five Hass avocados in every tub. The new, even tastier recipe is smooth and creamy, with buttery, grassy avocado flavor and the occasional chunky bite. Jalapeños, sea salt, garlic, onion and vinegar give it a savory, peppery, tangy kick. It now comes in one shareable tub instead of two trays. Just pop it open, set out a big bowl of tortilla chips and watch the crowd gather before dinner. Any left over? It’s great on burgers, in BLTs or on avocado toast.

Trader Joe's Cornbread Muffins (Limited Time) Cornbread is a holiday table must, but nobody wants to bake one more thing on Thanksgiving week. Trader Joe’s new Cornbread Muffins do the work for you. Sour cream and cream-style corn keep them moist and tender. Whole corn kernels and a sprinkle of cornmeal on top add texture, and a touch of honey makes them just sweet enough. Eat them straight from the package, or warm one for a few seconds and split it open with salted butter or a drizzle of honey. Put them in the bread basket at your holiday dinner, or serve them with a bowl of chili on a busy weeknight. Each pack holds four, and you’ll find them in TJ’s bakery section through December.

Trader Joe's Turkey and Stuffing En Croute (Limited Time) Not up for wrangling a 20-pound bird? Trader Joe’s Turkey & Stuffing En Croute (“en croute” means “in a crust”) is the low-stress centerpiece small gatherings need (and perfect for Friendsgiving!). It’s a well-seasoned boneless turkey breast with cornbread stuffing, all wrapped in buttery puff pastry. There’s no brining, stuffing or trussing. Thaw it in the fridge for 24 hours, then bake it for about an hour until the pastry is golden. At two and a half pounds, it serves six to eight guests and looks impressive on the table. Pour on some gravy, add your favorite sides and you’re done. It’s easy enough for a regular weeknight, too.

Trader Joe's Vietnamese Pho Soup season is here, and if you’re already tired of tomato and chicken noodle, it’s time to mix things up. Trader Joe’s Vietnamese Pho (say it “fuh”) brings noodle-shop comfort to your kitchen in about three minutes. It’s made in Vietnam, and each box holds four single servings. Every serving comes with silky rice noodles, dried scallions and carrots, and a seasoning packet with garlic, star anise, cinnamon, cardamom and fish sauce. That gives you classic beef pho flavor even though there’s no beef inside. Finish it with a squeeze of lime, sliced jalapeños and fresh basil, or add leftover chicken, a soft-boiled egg or a handful of greens to make it a meal. Keep a box in the pantry for chilly lunches at your desk or nights when takeout feels like too much work.

Trader Joe's Sweetened Whipped Heavy Cream Holiday dessert season calls for a finishing touch, and this can is it. Trader Joe’s Sweetened Whipped Heavy Cream is made with Grade A heavy cream and has 36% butterfat, which makes it richer and more velvety than the usual canned whipped topping. Add a swirl to pumpkin pie, pecan pie or a mug of hot cocoa, and your dessert table instantly looks more festive. It also makes holiday-break breakfasts a little more special for kids. Let them top their own pancakes, waffles or a bowl of strawberries, because few things beat getting to work the spray can yourself.

Trader Joe's Three Cheese Pidi Game days and holiday parties both need finger food that disappears fast, and these little cheese boats fit the bill. Pide (say it “pee-DEH”) is a canoe-shaped Turkish flatbread that’s usually about the size of a pizza. TJ’s version shrinks it to six snack-size pieces. Each yeast-raised boat is filled with three cheeses: buttery kashkaval, creamy, tangy Turkish Ezine and sharp feta. The result is doughy, melty and very easy to eat by hand. Pile them on a platter with Kalamata olives and roasted garlic hummus for a quick Mediterranean spread, or set them out with a big bowl of dip at halftime.

Trader Joe's Maple Flavored Bourbon Whiskey (Limited Time) Something has to fill the glass between the first chilly evening and the last holiday party, and this limited-time bottle makes a good case. It starts with four-year-aged Indiana bourbon and adds warm maple flavor, with vanilla and charred oak underneath. At 35% ABV, it’s smooth enough to sip neat or on the rocks next to a fire. It’s even better in a seasonal cocktail. Stir it into a Maple Manhattan for a holiday party, or mix a Maple Hot Toddy with hot water, lemon and a cinnamon stick for a cozy night in. It’s only sold at TJ’s locations that carry spirits, and only through the end of autumn, so grab a bottle while you can!

Trader Joe's Candy Cane Joe-Joe's (Limited Time) Candy cane lovers, this one’s for you. Trader Joe’s Candy Cane Joe-Joe’s are back for the holidays with an improved recipe and new packaging. Crunchy chocolate cookies sandwich a vanilla cream filling packed with crushed real candy cane, so every bite has a cool peppermint snap. Those red and white flecks also look great on a holiday cookie platter. Crumble a few over a scoop of ice cream, dunk them in hot cocoa or leave a few out for Santa (if any make it past you). They’re a limited-edition treat, so stock up before they’re gone!

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