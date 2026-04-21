Costco fans are no strangers to the warehouse giant’s vast selection of ready-to-eat meals, but the latest addition to the sushi section is sparking more debate than usual. The Kirkland Signature Sushi Burrito has officially landed—a trendy ‘fusion’ dish that just hit select Costco locations across the country.

Here's everything to know about Costco's new sushi burrito that just hit stores for a higher-than-usual price.

What's inside Costco's new sushi burrito? Reddit Sushi burritos have gone viral in recent years since they blend the convenience of a Mexican burrito with the fresh flavors of Japanese cuisine. They’re also super Instagrammable, with many businesses taking the trend to the fullest with some huge iterations. Costco’s sushi burrito surely doesn’t skimp on the fillings. Each one is stuffed with sushi rice, snow crab, sriracha salmon poke, avocado, and crisp cucumber, all tightly wrapped in a traditional nori sheet. It also comes with two inari pockets (sweet, fried tofu skins stuffed with seasoned sushi rice) and a side of Bachan sauce for dipping or drizzling.

Breaking down the price Reddit Costco’s sushi burrito is currently priced at $16.99 per pound, likely because of the premium ingredients inside of it. Though, most packages spotted in the wild are weighing in at a total cost of $20 to $25. Costco’s real value lies within its famous $1.50 hot dog and $4.99 rotisserie chicken, so an over-$20 meal can be a tough sell. On social media, the reviews about the new sushi burrito are mixed, with many focusing on the high price. “I’m sorry but $23 ain’t worth it, better to make it at home,” one Instagram user griped . Another shopper weighed in on its size: “Based on the size, that actually doesn’t look like it’s worth it, which is rare from Costco.”

Is the Costco sushi burrito worth it? Reddit If you’re eager to try the Kirkland Signature Sushi Burrito for yourself, be prepared to truly hunt it down. It’s only been seen in a select few warehouses so far, so your local store may not have it in stock just yet. For those looking to save some money, we suggest that you might get more bang for your buck by visiting a local Asian market for their grab-and-go options. Alternatively, with the right ingredients, you can easily replicate the meal at home for a fraction of the Costco price.

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