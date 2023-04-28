The Surprising Health Benefit You Get From...Costco Pizza?
There’s nothing like a greasy slice of pizza after a long day of shopping at Costco. From the toasty brown dots on the cheese, to the pasty tomato sauce, I just love biting into a slice and popping a melty morsel into my mouth. But every time I do, I can’t help but feel a little guilty for buying $100+ of groceries, just to sit there and enjoy a quick meal before I even leave the store. And don’t even get me started on my gym key card, which hasn’t been used since last year…
<blockquote class="tiktok-embed" cite="https://www.tiktok.com/@annieothername/video/7225717616751414574" data-video-id="7225717616751414574" style="max-width: 605px;min-width: 325px;" > <section> <a target="_blank" title="@annieothername" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@annieothername?refer=embed">@annieothername</a> It’s a great cheat meal! <a title="costco" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/costco?refer=embed">#costco</a> <a title="gymtok" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/gymtok?refer=embed">#gymtok</a> <a title="protein" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/protein?refer=embed">#protein</a> <a target="_blank" title="♬ Just A Girl - No Doubt" href="https://www.tiktok.com/music/Just-A-Girl-6740249715385829378?refer=embed">♬ Just A Girl - No Doubt</a> </section> </blockquote> <script async src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js"></script>
But thanks to TikTok, I can feel a little better about my purchase — because guess what? It’s somewhat good for you! One slice of Costco pizza has 44 grams of protein. That’s more than three times the amount of two hard boiled eggs (12 grams), a little more than a cup of peanuts (38 grams), and about as much as a serving size of salmon (40 grams).
Photo by Ketut Subiyanto / PEXELS
According to WebMD, protein is good for building muscle, boosting your immune system, strengthening your bones, and more. You can use this calculator to determine how much protein you should have a day, based on your height, weight, and other factors. For me, a 190 pound woman who’s 5’7” tall, I should only have 69 grams of protein a day, which comes out to...about a slice and a half. I’m not going to lie, this isn’t the best news pour moi — my go-to order is two slices and a soda. But these tips aren’t one-size-fits-all, so go with your gut! (See what I did there?)
If you’re out shopping on the weekend, and you just want to indulge in a savory slice, then I encourage you to treat yo’self! You can order slice for just $2, complete the meal with a drink for $3, and maybe also add a sundae…since we’re counting grams of protein here, not calories 😉
Header photo by Shourav Sheikh / Unsplash
Stephanie Nieves is a writer, editor, teacher, and personal empowerment enthusiast from Spanish Harlem in NYC. She studied writing and rhetoric in college, then went on to teach ELA and writing to middle and elementary school students. Her work has been featured in Business Insider, Thought Catalog, FGRLS Club, Grown Magazine, and a number of literary magazines. When she's not writing, you can catch her watching reruns of RuPaul's Drag Race or ordering an overpriced dirty chai latte at Starbucks. You can connect with her on wordchefsteph.com.